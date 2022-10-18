How to Turn an Unconventional Career into Entrepreneurship in Five Steps

When many people began to work remotely or with flexible schedules over the last couple of years, it caused a huge shift in the mentality surrounding their careers. People are no longer “living to work.” Instead, they are pursuing professions that involve their passions and hobbies. In fact, 2021 marked an entrepreneurial boom in America as professionals realized that their hobbies could become their livelihoods.

But how does one leave the traditional job behind for self-employment? Like many career changes, entrepreneurship does require a bit of planning. However, once you do make the transition to self-employment, you may find the rewards far outweigh the risks.

If turning your unconventional hobby or career into your own business sounds like the right fit for you, you are not alone. You may simply need a road map detailing what to do next.

Here are a few basic steps to take if you want to turn your unconventional hobby or career into a full-blown business:

1. Find your Passion

Entrepreneurship doesn’t come without at least a little risk, so now is the time to be honest with yourself about your interests. Is your unconventional hobby or career your passion? Could you see yourself doing it for hours on end every day, especially when you are trying to get your business up and going?

Entrepreneurship can be exhausting, so it’s important that you have passion for your potential venture. Passion is often the one thing that helps many business owners avoid burnout. So while it may not be required to start a new business, you should factor it into your decision to work for yourself.

2. Research your Industry

Before launching a business, it’s important to understand the industry you are entering and what it takes to be successful in your chosen field. This is the time to ask the important questions, such as “How long will it take me to learn the skills I need to excel?” or “Do I need additional training or tools to be successful?” The more you learn about your industry, your competitors, and the current market, the less likely you are to be blindsided as you prepare to venture out on your own.

3. Consider Alternatives to Traditional Academic Education

Let’s say you’ve done your research, but you’ve determined that you need more education to enter your industry and throw yourself into entrepreneurship. You may feel discouraged if you think that the only route to self-employment requires more time spent in college or another academic institution. Depending on your industry, however, the road to entrepreneurship may be less complicated.

4. Remember Patience

So now you’ve determined that you are passionate about your business and you think you’ve learned all there is to know about your chosen industry. Great. Are you now willing to be patient until you see real earnings and results?

For many business owners, it can take months to see a real return on investment (ROI). Waiting for results requires patience and optimism. Also, if you haven’t made sales instantly or if it takes a while to build a following for your business, do you have the resources necessary to survive until then? Entrepreneurship may require significant time and resources, but that doesn’t mean results will come as quickly as you expend your capital.

5. Build your Online Presence

With the rise of e-commerce, it should come as no surprise that you will probably need some type of online presence for your business to be successful. To start, work with a website builder to build a website that details who you are, what you do, and the services and products you offer. Your website should also include SEO-friendly blogs and a contact form so that your business appears in online search results and so that people can connect with you at their convenience.

Once you’ve built your website, it’s time to create your social media accounts and build your following. Launch an Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn page to start. If you are a video content wizard, YouTube is a given. Then, spend time following accounts you admire and networking online to make your social pages pop.

If you are considering entrepreneurship, it’s time to do some soul-searching and some serious research. Is your unconventional career or hobby something you can see yourself doing long-term? If so, entrepreneurship may be right for you.

It’s never too late to work for yourself or build the life and career you’ve dreamed of.