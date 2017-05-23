Building a Network: How You Can Make Meaningful Connections When You Don’t Know Anyone in the Room

How can you make long-term, meaningful connections at networking events (when you don’t know anyone there)?

1. Say Hello

When you don’t know anyone in the room, it can definitely be nerve wracking, but it’s best to be bold and go up to someone, say hello and introduce yourself. I always try to look for people who seem open and friendly to meeting new people, and I avoid people who look like they are in deep conversations and mentally closed off to any interruptions.

– Diana Goodwin, AquaMobile

2. Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

Remember that you’re all there for a reason. If your perception is that people aren’t approachable, you’re probably off. Be vulnerable and introduce yourself — then speak genuinely. Long-term connections don’t come from shared accolades, but from openness and shared struggles.

– Sam Saxton, Paragon Stairs

3. Give as Much as You Get

At a majority of networking events, people go in with the wrong goal. More often than not, many are missing the mark in making the objective of an event to meet as many people as they can. The key is to go in being open to learning and listening to as many different people as you can. Sometimes it’s about giving to others through listening and helping, as much as it is getting from others.

– Jeff Slobotski, Router Ventures

4. Offer an Executable Follow Up

It’s common knowledge that you should follow up on receiving new business cards with a prompt email greeting — however, just saying “nice to meet you,” is not exactly productive. Your follow-up outreach should incorporate a tangible next step for your relationship to keep the ball rolling, whether that’s shooting over a sample product or just setting up a time to grab coffee.

– Ryan Wilson, FiveFifty