Top Industrial Direct Tech for Home Automation

Automation is something which is currently big business in the technological world. From the earliest beginnings of chair lifts and drawers which opened and closed by themselves, we now live in a world which includes smart homes where everything is automated which can possibly be automated, from motion system doors to the bubble bath. While for many people, this level of automation is enough, technology is rapidly bringing a new level of smart home to our fingertips.

The internet of things, for example, is set to bring interaction with our appliances to new levels. Instead of simply being able to interact without devices via a remote control or mobile device, the internet of things will allow the appliances to speak back to us, letting us know what is happening and how to fix it.

So, what are the current trends in industrial tech application for home automation that we need to be aware of?

Actuators

Progressive actuators can be used in a variety of different direct automation ideas in the home, from small projects to bigger ones. People mostly know about actuators through their uses in TV lifts and window openers and the like – simple operations which can be performed by simple actuators, giving everybody a much more comfortable home in the process by creating a TV table which can be set to an appropriate height by anybody who happens to be using it at the time.

Actuators can also be used, and are increasingly used, in security systems and the like; they can be attached to cameras to make them easier to use, by improving the range of ground they can cover. An additional draw for actuators in security systems is that the increased movement capacity means that cameras can be put in less obvious to see places, and still maintain their efficacy.

Motion systems

Motion systems are likewise becoming more popular in home automation, and the trend appears to be spreading from one system to the next.

Motion sensors are most popular in lighting systems, as they can save electricity for the homeowner by only having lights on when they sense people in the room who might need light. Naturally this has a lot of applications, not the least of which are security applications; by this we do not simply mean the usual applications of having motion sensor lights keyed to go on when there is abnormal movement in the garden or driveway, but more broadly in terms of having lights coming on in porches and dark doorways when there is someone there. Not only will this make people feel safer, but it will also make it easier for people inside the house to know when there is someone either at the door, or unlocking it.

Motion sensors can also be used for lights which are in less-travelled areas. Rather than have lights which may or may not come on when wanted, have them do so automatically.

Mobile Apps

As a mean to automate your home, mobile apps are perhaps one of the most interesting. There are so many different varieties of app around, particularly since nearly everybody now has access to some form of mobile device, that any homeowner is sure to find something which suits them best.

Home automation apps can link to the various systems in a house, whatever they are, allowing a homeowner to control them from the mobile device of his choice, allowing him the freedom of keeping his hands free for other tasks.

Now over to you

Those are just a few of many advances in home automation. What’s your favorite? Please share your thoughts with us.