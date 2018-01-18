5 Financial Mistakes to Avoid as a Business Owner

Are you a business owner? Are you the type who keeps a close watch on your company finances? Do you slip up every now and again?

As a business owner, it goes without saying that you never want to make a financial mistake. Unfortunately, no matter how hard you try, this is likely to happen at some point in the future.

By understanding the most common mistakes, it’s much easier to prevent trouble and feel good about the path you’re on.

With all this in mind, let’s examine some of the most common financial mistakes made by many business owner before you:

1. Reckless Spending

There is no denying the fact that you need to spend money to make money. However, this doesn’t mean you want to go crazy with your spending. If you do, don’t be surprised if you look back and wonder what you were thinking.

The best way to avoid reckless spending is to create a budget. And not only should you create a budget, but you should also review it regularly to ensure that you’re on track.

2. Not Knowing Your Credit Score

As a business owner, your personal credit score may have a big impact on the future of your company.

For this reason, you need to know your credit score and what you can do to improve it as the months go by.

Once you understand the credit score range, you will have a clear idea of where you stand. You’ll either be happy with your credit score, or realize that you need to take immediate action.

3. Neglecting to Consider a Business Loan

It’s easy to believe that you can pay for all your expenses out of pocket, but this is not always the right approach. There are times when you’re best off leaving your cash where it is, and instead opting to use a business loan.

There is more than one type of business loan, so keep an open mind as you begin your search and compare your options.

For example, you may want to apply for a short term loan in the near future. If this doesn’t work for you, a more traditional loan product may be the answer.

4. Running Up a Credit Card Balance

There are times when it makes good sense to use a small business credit card. In fact, the convenience alone is reason enough to think this over.

However, you don’t want to gain access to a credit card if you’re concerned about running up a balance that you can’t pay off.

With access to a large credit limit, it’s easy to spend one dollar after the next. But when your bill arrives, you may look over your statement and wonder what went wrong.

You should consider the pros and cons of carrying a business credit card, and then use this information to decide what to do next.

5. Hiring Just to Hire

There are times when you’ll need to bring a new employee into your company. There are also times when you can probably put this off until a later date.

Hiring an employee is expensive on many fronts. In addition to finding the right candidate, you need to train the person and then pay them for their services. And that doesn’t even take into account benefits.

There is nothing wrong with hiring a new employee, as long as you’re getting something of great value in return.

Learn from the Past

Believe it or not, some business owners make the same financial mistakes time and time again. Rather than learn from the past, they continue down the same road and hope that the end result will be better (which very rarely happens).

If you’ve made a financial mistake in the past, you’ll want to implement a strategy for duplicating the same situation in the future. It may take some extra work on your part, but it’s worth it in the long run.

Final Thoughts

These are five financial mistakes that you want to avoid as a business owner. They aren’t the only ones that can come into play, but they are definitely among the most common.

If you realize that you’ve made a mistake, take the time to pinpoint the issue and implement a solution. Don’t let the problem drag on any longer than it has to.

Have you made one or more of these financial mistakes in the past? Are you concerned that you could run into one of these in the future? Share your personal setbacks in the comment section below. Your experiences may help another business owner avoid a similar situation.