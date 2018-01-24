5 Benefits of Taking a Short-Term Loan
When the times comes for you to apply for that loan to either boost your business or for some sudden emergencies you need to choose wisely in either going for a short-term or long-term loan. Knowing well that the decision lies with you and you ought to consider the money involved as well as the interest rate of that loan.
For a short-term loan, it implies that you’ll need to pay higher monthly charges than the long-term loan. After all, the short-term principal involves taking a loan and paying it in a shorter period as compared to the long-term loan.
If you’re capable of meeting the loan repayment schedule, then a short-term loan makes financial sense, and it’s the best option. Here are a few of the benefits of taking a short-term loan.
1. Less interest
When it comes to short-term loans they have lower interest rates since the time required to repay the loan is minimal. The more extended the period of loan repayment, lenders add more money to pay for that loan. You may incur higher charges but only for a short time rather than incur subsequently lower charges for a long time. In other words, by applying for a short-term loan, in the long run, you will save more money than if it was a long-term loan.
Always seek advice from your lenders before taking the short-term loan and check whether you’ll be able to foot the monthly repayments on time.
2. Foreseeable
With a short-term loan, you can evaluate your financial capability and see whether you can afford to repay back on time a certain amount of money. Imagine taking a loan that you’re required to pay after 30 years. There is no way you can be sure of where you’ll be in the next 15 years to come live alone the repayment period of 30 years.
A short-term loan makes it easier to predict where your financial worth will be in short time rather than an extended period. Go for a short-term loan that you can budget and forecast.
3. Quick money
Short-term loan takes less time to process, and if you’re in need of some fast cash, you now know the type of loan to apply for. If you’re still in doubts, you can get a loan service online at the comfort of your home since you don’t need to visit your bank physically. The modern era of internet access has made it easier for us to apply for a short-term loan and get the money on the same day without having to face the long queues at the bank.
4. Credit score boost
If you want to improve your credit score promptly then apply for a short-term loan. The less time it takes to pay the loan the less time it takes to improve your credit score.
5. No collateral needed
Most short-term loans are processed quickly, and they don’t require any collateral at all. The lenders only need to check your credit score, if any, or consult with your bank and if everything is up to the standards, your loan will be approved.
Takeaway
There are clearly several benefits for opting for a short-term loan, instead of a long-term one. However, before you take any loans, be sure that a short-term loan is exactly what you and your business needs. Consult with your trusted financial advisor and start from there.
