4 Useful SEO Tips for Large E-commerce Sites

The e-commerce competition is beginning to look a lot like classical commerce: there are a lot of online shops or other types of e-commerce. What will keep you ahead of others is on-page SEO. This strategy is perfect if you have a large e-commerce site with a lot of pages and products: it allows you to increase SERP rankings, visibility, highlight keywords and many more.

On-page SEO is very important, because is like a business card for e-commerce; it can increase your profit while cutting down PPC costs. There are some search engine optimization tricks that can highlight your products or services, like eliminating duplicate content, creating unique titles and others.

Do you need advice for maximizing your on-page SEO strategy? If you are interested in this, you will see that this can be done with little effort, but a lot of creativity and some computer knowledge. Our friends at Your SEO Squad has some ideas on increasing your on-page SEO impact:

1. Good images are the key to success

Large e-commerce businesses have hundreds of pages full of products and even more images for the same products. As overwhelming as the number of images might be, you can use them to improve your on-page SEO. How can you do that? By using the image and Alt Text! Alt Text should be typed without hyphens in a way that seems natural and relevant for the presented product.

2. Navigation is important on large e-commerce sites

User experience is something you should consider when you work on your on-page SEO. Think about arranging your products on categories like brand, colour, model type and more. This is how users who browse for the type of products you are selling should find them. Amazon would be a good example in this case.

3. Duplicate content is not good SEO

Inevitably, large e-commerce sites will have duplicate content. You should do what you can to avoid this and eliminate duplicate content if you want to have a maximum impact with your on-page SEO strategy. Even if it is time consuming, it really helps.

4. Your titles should be unique

Last, but not least, SEO title tags are among the most important details that can to increase your online visibility. Sometimes, users will look up a product using a whole title, depending on the array where they will use it. In this case, good titles will highlight your offer and make your shop visible on search channels. Even if you have similar products, titles can be unique. You can use the products specifications like brand, item type, material, model, size, colour and others.

If you don’t have enough experience in SEO, e-commerce can seem complicated, but it is quite simple. All you have to do is to make sure that your on-page SEO strategy is optimized and updated.