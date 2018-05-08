7 Great Jobs for Post-College Graduates

Graduating from college is a special time to celebrate four years of hard work that paid off with a brand-new diploma. Now comes the hard part: finding a new job. Post grads actively looking to secure jobs might have a little trouble trying to find the right position that makes the most out of their degree.

If you’re currently enduring the grueling job search, don’t give up! Here’s a look at 10 roles that make for challenging careers for post-college graduates.

1. Junior Account Executive

Median Salary: $50,000

From advertising to marketing, this entry level sales position allows you to be responsible for assisting account executives and learning how to work on different accounts. This gives fresh college graduates a chance to learn more about sales strategies and prove themselves before they are given their own accounts.

2. Administrative Assistant

Median Salary: $40,000

It might not sound like a glamorous role, but working as an administrative assistant is a good way to get your foot in the door and work your way up through a business. These assistants ensure operations are going smoothly within an office. You’ll need to be detail-oriented in this role, and have an aptitude for excellent written and verbal communication skills.

3. Graphic Designer

Median Salary: $36,000

Searching for a career that allows you to be creative and flex your design muscle? Look for graphic designer jobs! You’ll be able to take control of the layout and design for a wide variety of mediums from print to digital and work across industries including beauty, advertising, and apparel.

4. Public Relations Assistant

Median Salary: $36,000

Dreaming of become a PR professional? Get your start by looking for public relations assistant gigs. This position allows you to work alongside seasoned professionals and provide support for all public relations and communication programs for clients. If you’re naturally talented at writing and storytelling, you’ll be able to assist with managing and tracking press clips, researching industry trends, and establishing relationships with influencers and reporters.

5. Social Media Manager

Median Salary: $54,000

If you have a knack for creating catchy copy, a thorough understanding of social media platforms, and a good understanding of the kind of content that can go viral online, you might want to pursue a career as a social media manager. You may start off as a social media assistant first, depending on your existing experience, and work your way up to becoming a manager.

As a manager, you’ll be able to work on campaigns for clients or do social in-house for a specific company. Some of your duties may include developing content calendars, working to establish relationships with influencers and managing expectations, and defining key KPI’s as part of your social strategy.

6. Event Coordinator

Median Salary: $35,000

Do you love planning social events, are hyper-organized, and enjoy wearing many hats? Event planning may be the job for you. Start off as an event coordinator, or assistant, to an event planner. You’ll be able to learn more about how the industry works including working alongside clients to better understand their goals and expectations, managing vendors, and helping to execute multiple events at once.

7. Internships

Median Salary: varies, usually at least minimum wage

There’s no shame in being an intern post-grad! These roles are still great for working your way up the career ladder. For some positions, such as jobs in the psychology field, you may need to be an intern first before you can move into a full-time position especially if you plan on going through more schooling beyond your undergrad degree.

Now that you have some possible occupations, you can begin the search. Job sites like LinkedIn, Indeed, and Glassdoor are helpful tools that will allow you to learn more about the company that you are applying to and build a professional profile. Good luck!