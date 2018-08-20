3 Fast Facts About Quantified Commerce

Quantified Commerce is a digital marketing company bridging creatives such as copywriters and web designers with data analysts to change the paradigm of digital marketing. Traditionally, advertisers create pretty ads and then hope that people find them. Quantified Commerce builds the same beautiful stuff, but turns to analytics to make sure that people see it.

Here are three fast facts that everybody should know about this rising company.

1. They Are Working to Bring E-Commerce To India

Shoppers in the United States are already turning to the internet to purchase what they want, and the trend is expected to spread throughout the globe. For example, according to a post on the Economic Times, India’s digital economy is expected to reach an annual value of $1 trillion by 2022. Quantified Commerce plans to be at the forefront of this revolution by helping brands create a digital presence in the country.

India is especially ripe for e-commerce. While most Indians live in rural areas, internet penetration is on the rise (18 percent in 2016, 20.26 percent in 2017). This means that companies based in urban population centers can reach approximately 184 million more potential customers by investing in e-commerce.

E-commerce also has the potential to add variety to a market that currently lacks it, as a small group of companies produce the vast majority of consumer goods in India. While Americans often take having multiple brands to choose from for granted, Indians usually do not have that luxury unless they’re online.

2. They Build Direct to Consumer Brands Through Social Media

Many companies still look to traditional TV advertisements to promote consumer engagement, but technology is rapidly making that model obsolete. According to this recent post from Quantified Commerce, a whopping 84 percent of TV viewers prefer to fast forward commercials during their favorite programs, with 60 percent actively recording all of their shows so that they can. TV is also a blanket medium, forcing advertisers to pay for a lot of viewers who have no interest in their product.

By contrast, video ads on social media platforms such as Facebook can be targeted to any product’s target audience, promoting more engagement and higher conversion rates. There is also a chance for a social ad to go viral, dramatically increasing the number of people who see it without a corresponding increase in a company’s advertising costs.

😳 Not Google, But Social Media Driving Global E-Commerce, Reveals Report 👉 https://t.co/ERd5HcROju pic.twitter.com/kVP9EXIfIk — Quantified Commerce (@QuantifiedC) August 12, 2018

Of course, Facebook ads need to be done right to go viral. The online attention span is generally short, so you need to have your best content in the first five seconds of your spot. You also can’t rely on sound, as 85 percent of online ads are muted while playing. Quantified Media has experts in making ads with these considerations and more in mind, allowing for a successful advertising campaign at a fraction of the cost of TV commercials.

3. They Are Always Thinking Ahead in The Digital Advertising Space

The experts at Quantified Commerce are also thinking ahead to tomorrow’s trends to ensure that they can adapt to a constantly changing industry. For example, they see the live streaming of sports over the internet as the future of sports-viewing around the globe. That model might not accommodate all the ads currently run on TV, but offers exciting new possibilities for targeted ads that appear on the screen during a game. Check out more about how live streaming is set to change the digital ad space in this post from Ryan Andreas, at Quantified Media.

Learn More About Quantified Commerce

If you’re interested in more digital marketing tips from Quantified Commerce, you can visit them online at QuantifiedCommerce.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.