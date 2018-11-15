Dr. Briggs E. Cook Shares: 3 Tips For Running A Successful Plastic Surgery Business

Dr. Briggs E. Cook Jr. is a board-certified cosmetic specializing in eye and facial surgery and currently practicing in Huntersville, North Carolina. He received his degree in Medicine from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed an internship at the Mayo Clinic.

After completing dual fellowships in Eye and Plastic Surgery and Facial Surgery from the University of Wisconsin, Dr. Cook opened his practice in Huntersville, North Carolina. Since then, he has been delivering top-notch plastic surgery and aesthetic medical services to clients in and around the surrounding areas. He is the founder and current Medical Director of Pure Facial Plastic Surgery and Med Spa.

Here Dr. Briggs shares 3 practical tips for running a successful plastic surgery business.

1. Marketing is King

The world of plastic surgery is excessively competitive which means you should hit the ground running in terms of marketing. While plastic surgery is primarily a caring practice, it is also a business, which means you need marketing to survive. You need to start marketing way before you open and during the entire duration of your practice, and this is no easy feat.

Work with professionals to create a strong, effective, marketing campaign that can give you an edge over your competitors and drive clients to your door. Adopt the newest innovations in marketing and focus on social media to draw attention to your practice and services. Create podcasts, upload videos, do interviews, and regularly post health and beauty tips on your social media pages to add value to your brand. Creating an interesting image for your practice online can go a long way towards building a loyal base of followers and potential clients.

2. Surround Yourself with the Best

Your practice is only as good as the people in it. Pick your staff carefully, from your assisting nurses to the office manager and receptionist. Make sure that they are licensed and certified to practice, and ensure that they have the necessary experiences for their respective roles.

A competent and reliable office manager is crucial to making sure that daily operations go smoothly. You also need highly skilled, experienced, and licensed nurses with great bedside manners to make each procedure safe and comfortable for each client. It is also important to pair up with reliable third-party providers such as contractors for patient management and billing software to ensure that your records are up-to-date.

3. Be Yourself

Plastic surgery is an invasive, often very personal surgery so patients tend to gravitate towards surgeons who can make them feel safe, secure and comfortable. Patients can immediately detect someone who is hurried and insincere and this can add to the anxiety that they may already be feeling.

It is important to develop a strong rapport with patients by spending time with them, answering their questions no matter how trivial these may be, and giving reassurance. Brush up on your bedside manners and train staff to possess supportive bedside manners as well. This can go a long way towards creating a bond of trust that will benefit both you and the client.

