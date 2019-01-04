Any wise business owner is always on the lookout for opportunities to better connect with target customers. For instance, you may have spent an inordinate amount of time in improving the design of your website, adding all the bells and whistles in an attempt to lure in more visitors. But if you make things too complicated, your visitors will leave your website without even looking at what you have to offer.

The same concept applies to connecting with other organizations, suppliers, vendors, and trading partners you do business with on a regular basis. You constantly exchange data with other businesses, and the processes that go behind the scenes dictate whether future transactions will be a success or a failure.

Process streamlining

For many companies, the challenge lies in streamlining these processes in a way that establishes an efficient communication system with third-parties.

It doesn’t help that businesses have been held hostage by their existing technology. An in-house IT department may be able to create a custom software solution to manage data exchange with other businesses, but such technologies often prove inefficient, expensive, and difficult to maintain. And in the rare event that your IT team comes up with an effective solution, its members might be the only ones who can use and understand its many complexities.

This is where a B2B integration platform comes in handy. Since B2B integration technology fuels most of your revenue-generating transactions, it only makes sense to invest in a solution that allows you to keep up with the most critical business content, create comprehensive reports containing real-time information, and speed up customer onboarding.

How to choose the right solutions

Not all B2B integration solutions are created equal, though. It’s vital that you choose one that offers relevant content that anyone in your business can interact with. This eliminates bottlenecks, particularly in your IT department, as other staff members can understand the content that matters most and identify what steps must be taken next to ensure the continuous flow of your business transactions.

Smart B2B integration technology doesn’t have to be intimidating. Adeptia, a business application that manages customer data exchange, enables business users to set up data connections, simplify the onboarding process, and use a single portal through which customers and partners can interact. This data integration platform ultimately benefits your company by making it more appealing for other businesses to transact with.

By improving your B2B integration, you can more effectively consolidate critical data movement, integrate different data functions, remove dependence on a handful of staff members, and free up your IT resources so they can be allotted toward other income-generating activities.

Just as you’d want online visitors to stay on your website, you’d also want to establish long relationships with all your trading partners. Without an innovative B2B platform, this proves to be a tall order for any company.

Conclusion

The key lies in using a B2B integration platform that understands fundamental B2B processes and delivers the expertise, technical capabilities, and user-friendliness to help you make informed corporate decisions based on real-time and historical event data.