Credit card usage is picking up pace quickly, and currently, India has 36.2 million credit cards. Today, using a credit card is easy and convenient and you can track all your expenditure online at the push of a button. Moreover, with the drive to go digital, customers are more open to going cashless and paying via plastic money whether it is shopping online, booking tickets or paying bills.

This has another benefit as you have the flexibility to view your credit card transactions as and when you wish to. You can track expenditure, view outstanding amounts, access your monthly credit card statement or pay credit card bill online all from the convenience of your electronic device of choice!

Most banks and financial institutions give you the ability to view your credit card statement via a dedicated smartphone app or over the issuer’s online banking page. Most importantly, the process is quick and easy. When you use the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard, you get to view your statement in a way that’s fast, safe and secure in addition to a suite of benefits.

So, take a look at just how easy it is to check your credit card statement online and what you should look for once you’re there.

Sign up for an online account

You can apply for a credit card by filling your name, e-mail ID and contact number in an online application form. Support this with the necessary KYC documents, address proof, and a passport size photograph.

When your card is active you will also get access to an online account. When setting up the account, make sure you set a strong password to protect sensitive information. You can then use this account to keep track of your credit card.

View on the internet

Each financial institution has a dedicated page where you can log in to view your credit card statement online. Nowadays, you can even view your statement on your mobile phone through the bank or financial institution’s app.

With Bajaj Finserv, for example, when you want to view your credit card statement online you can either log on to their customer portal, Experia using your login details or visit the Bajaj Finserv credit card page and click on ‘View SuperCard statement’ under the ‘My Account’ tab. Here, provide a few basic details and review your transactions and/or credit card details.

Track expenditure

Viewing a statement on the go grants you the ability to track every expense in real time. You can instantly know if your card has been used by another person and take steps to prevent any loss and/or misuse of funds. In addition to this, your SuperCard comes equipped with strong in-hand security and zero-fraud liability cover. These features add extra security to this credit card and protect your finances from cybercrime threats. In this way, you can stick to your budget and be aware of all activity pertaining to your card.

Keep a tab on past billing statements

The benefit of having your account online is that you can easily access previous billing statements. You can simply view them online and print them if you wish to. This eliminates the hassle of filing statements or struggling to request backdated statements.

The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard comes with other benefits too that make it a true winner. For starters, this credit card rolls in several features into one. You can convert your credit limit to a personal loan that stays interest-free for 90 days and repay the amount in 3 simple EMIs. You could also use the card at an ATM to make an interest-free cash withdrawal for up to 50 days. If this isn’t compelling enough, the SuperCard also offers you attractive discounts on air-travel tickets, food, furniture, gym memberships and a host of other products and services. All these facilities are offered to you at minimal annual charges and joining fees.

The SuperCard comes in 6 different variants so you’re sure to find that’s ideal for your needs. So, don’t hesitate! Simply check your pre-approved credit card offer and apply instantly.