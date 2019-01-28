Although some may think that debt consolidation is something to avoid, it is really good news for your credit score. A new loan to pay off other loans adds another loan to your credit history, but also removes the older loans and marks them as fully paid. As long as you consistently and on time pay the new loan, the credit agencies will see that you take responsibility and work to solve your debt issues.

Does debt consolidation affect credit? If you consolidate multiple debt with a loan for consolidation of debt, you have to keep track of a new monthly payment instead of several payments. Consequently, you may be more likely to make payments on time, which will improve your credit score.

But, debt consolidation can boost consumer credit scores that struggle to manage multiple debts, For example, high-interest credit card debt, medical debt, house loan, car loan and student loans, if used correctly. That said, there are some scenarios where consolidation could actually do more harm to your credit score.

How does it so?

A debt consolidation loan positively affects your credit. In fact, paying several accounts with the consolidation loan to credit agencies appears to have paid off accounts. The loan for debt consolidation appears to be a new credit account, but fully paid accounts are always positive.

When you repay your new loan for consolidation of debt, it is important to make consistent payments on time. This step also has a positive effect on your credit rating, but it takes time. If you start using other not recommended credit card accounts, pay the bills quickly to improve your score continuously.

Your credit score depends in part on your credit utilization. The amount of debt you carry compared to the total amount of debt you have. If all your credit cards are maximized, opening a new one increases your debt and reduces your utilization ratio, which could help your score.

But your score will take a ding whenever you carry a high balance on any card. Therefore, if you transfer multiple balances to one card and close or get to your credit limit, even if your other cards are paid out, your score will suffer.

When Debt Consolidation affects your Credit

Based by the author Eric Rosenberg there are instances that when you have done this several measures, it could affect your credit.

When you consolidate your debt, you at once pull several levers to help or damage your loan. Some short-term causes of a loan score decline in the consolidation of debt are as follows:

New credit applications. The first possible damage to your credit scores can occur before you even consolidate: If you apply for that personal loan or balance transfer credit card, the lender will ask your “hard credit” to reduce your credit scores by a few points.

New credit account. You temporarily reduce your credit scores by opening a new credit account, such as a credit card or a personal loan. Lenders see new loans as a new risk so that your credit scores usually have a temporary dip when you take out a new loan.

Lower average credit age. Your credit scores increase as your credit accounts grow older and show a positive history of on-time payments. Opening a new account adds a new account and reduces the average age of your account and can reduce your score for some time.

On the Beneficial side

Lower credit utilization ratio. This ratio can decrease when you open your new debt consolidation account because it increases your available credit. Lower credit use can counter some of the negative effects of opening a new account.

Improved payment history. It will take some time, but if you make payments on your new loan on time, your credit scores may slowly increase.

In some cases, if your balance is lowered, the creditor may report bad debt or a charge-off that affects your credit history and score negatively. Please also remember that debt relief companies generally charge higher interest rates than your bank or mortgage lender, especially if you have lower than stellar loans. You may not save much in the long term, especially once you have a fee factor. It’s up to you to mathematics says, Kimberly Rotter.

Care to think of it

If you consolidate your credit card by taking a personal loan, your usage ratio could decrease and your score could increase. To do this, you must leave your credit card accounts open after you have paid them.

But your credit rating could fall if an underwriter is concerned that you could easily raise new debt on the credit cards that are open and now free of balance that majority of people do.

If you begin to default on your debt consolidation loan and/or make late payments, your credit score decreases. You must be fully committed to a debt consolidation programme. The closure of your credit accounts has a negative effect on your credit score, even if a further expenditure is to be discouraged.

The closure of credit card accounts reduces your available credit amount, thereby changing your debt to the ratio limit. If you have to close certain credit accounts, only the recently opened ones are closed. More of your credit history is held by older accounts.

Takeaway

If used correctly, debt consolidation can be extremely useful for your credit score. The terms on which you receive a debt consolidation loan depend largely at the time you apply for your credit rating and debt-to-income ratio.

In that way, the technique could go backwards if you have not yet resolved the reason for raising your debt in the first place. However, if you use a debt consolidation loan to free your debt, debt consolidation could significantly help your credit score.

Start receiving debt assistance from a credit consultant. The consultant could even help you to negotiate with creditors your own agreements. If you develop and follow a debt relief plan with the help of a consultant, your credit score will rise faster over time than it would be if you declare bankruptcy or ignore your debts, as you pay on time and reduce your overall debt burden. You will also avoid the hit to your score, which comes with the new hard question we discussed earlier.