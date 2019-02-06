Have been charged with a criminal offense and a hefty criminal penalty?

If the legal authorities charge you with criminal liability and you do not have enough money to get a court-appointed lawyer, the only option you have is to hire a reliable criminal defense lawyer. Well, you do have a choice to defend yourself. But if you do not have sufficient knowledge about the legal system and understand how it works as well as how to position yourself in the case, it is best to find a dependable legal practitioner to help you defend yourself in the court.

No two cases can be exactly the same, nor the criminal defense lawyer. You sure want only the best to represent you in the criminal trial. So how will you know that you hire the right one?

1. Specializes in Criminal Law

The legal field is broad. Most likely than not, no lawyer can know everything in the field so they need to pick which area they should focus on. The right attorney does not need to exclusively practice criminal law. But they should at least specialize in Criminal Law. Choose a lawyer who has been regularly involved in the field. They should be updated with the latest nuances and best possible defenses in this type of law.

2. They know the basics

The right lawyer knows and understands the basics of the most common criminal liability and should be able to explain to you the probable penalties for whatever charges you face. They should have a certain level of comfort and familiarity with the criminal justice system and the law.

3. Have experience in local courts

Choose a lawyer who has an experience working in the local courts; someone who knows the ins and outs of it. The connection, as well as relationships they have locally, can give you an advantage when it comes to creating a strategy for your criminal case.

4. Responsive

Time is important when you are facing a criminal charge. The right Criminal Defense attorney will work on your case right after hiring them. If you are looking for a lawyer and they did not answer immediately, consider that as a red flag.

5. They have good reviews

These days, you can easily assess the credibility and skill of a lawyer based on the reviews left by their previous client on the internet. The right lawyer will apparently have great reviews.

6. They are referred to you by your peers

If you have a friend who has an experience hiring a criminal defense lawyer, consider asking for a referral and an honest opinion. If a lawyer has been referred to you by someone you know, most likely than not, they do well in the field.

7. Transparent Pricing

The right criminal defense attorney can explain their fees in a clear and transparent way. There should be no hidden or surprise charges. Before you hire a lawyer, ask what services do the fee covers.

8. They are confident in the courtroom

Look for someone with courtroom experience. Make sure that your chosen lawyer understands the court rules and is confident and comfortable in a court hearing. Remember that your chosen attorney will speak on your behalf.

9. The right lawyer understands your priorities and goals

Choose a lawyer who pays attention to your goals and priorities. The right lawyer will consider those factors when helping you create an action plan.

When you are facing criminal charges, there is so much on the line. So, spending time and effort just to find the best possible lawyer for you just makes sense. When searching for the right lawyer, do not be intimidated or afraid to ask questions.