Name a single change that team members can make in their daily routines away from work that will help increase their productivity in the long run. Why is this change so effective?

Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) is an invite-only organization comprised of the world’s most successful young entrepreneurs. YEC members represent nearly every industry, generate billions of dollars in revenue each year and have created tens of thousands of jobs. Learn more at yec.co.

1. Write Down a ‘Success List’

Get in a habit to write down your day-to-day “success list.” It’s basically a daily task list. But by changing the name “task” into “success,” it’ll be a constant affirmation of success, giving you the feeling of being successful for every task you finished. Not only this will make you productive, it’ll also make you accountable for everything you write down.

– Fritz Colcol, ABN Circle

2. Don’t Check Social Media in the Morning

One great tip to make your days more productive is to stop checking social media in the morning. A lot of us have the bad habit of picking up our phones as soon as we get up in the morning and checking our social media notifications, which oftentimes leads to mindless scrolling through the feed. So stop doing that: Avoid social media until your lunch break at least.

– Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

3. Plan Out Each Day the Night Before

Each night, take 15 minutes to go through your upcoming day. Look at times you have blocked off for meetings. Look at the highest priority goals you have on your list. Assign time to your most important tasks in the hours where you aren’t in meetings and calls. Going to sleep on a strong plan eliminates the anxiety of what the day will bring and also makes team members more effective upon arriving.

– Connor Gillivan, FreeeUp

4. Organize Your Surroundings

Cleaning is a therapeutic activity and decluttering your surroundings is proved to have a positive impact on productivity. It is a form of mindful meditation that helps relieve stress. Ticking of simple tasks off the to-do list on a daily basis boosts motivation and lands you in a positive state of mind to accomplish more work, thus increasing productivity in the long run.

– Rahul Varshneya, BenchPoint

5. Use the Pomodoro Technique

Having a task list of your to-do list outside of work, but also for work, can help to keep you organized and productive. The Pomodoro technique is great to keep you motivated and productive. Work on a task for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break, and then move on to the next task or continue to finish the previous task. Cross it off your list once you’re done. Accomplishment and organization.

– Jared Brown, Hubstaff Talent

6. Schedule Time for Mindfulness

I highly encourage picking up mindful meditation as part of a daily routine. Once I started meditating regularly, I noticed a large shift in my focus and clarity. There is always so much hustling during the work week that even if you adore the work you do, it can be so easy to lose track of yourself. Checking in through daily meditation has given me so much stability, and I highly recommend it.

– Lisa Curtis, Kuli Kuli Foods

7. Eat Breakfast

Eating breakfast is key to having a successful day. It will wake you up, it will give you energy and it will help you set a morning routine. You will be happier and more productive as you start your day.

– Colbey Pfund, LFNT Distribution

8. Get Regular Exercise

Exercise has a host of mental and physical benefits. In addition to increasing fitness, exercise reduces the incidence of many diseases, improves mood and concentration, and helps people maintain a healthy sleep cycle — and those who exercise regularly feel more energetic than those who don’t. Each of these is good for productivity, and together they can make a massive difference to your work life.

– Vik Patel, Future Hosting

9. Sleep Well Consistently

Quality sleep helps elevate productivity during waking hours. Instead of working long days and burning the midnight oil, we encourage our team members to manage their workload responsibly and make healthy sleep a priority. By choosing to get an adequate amount of sleep consistently throughout the week, you also increase your long-term happiness. ]

– Firas Kittaneh, Amerisleep

10. Do Breathing Exercises

Have team members practice breathing exercises throughout the day and while away from work. Breathing exercises will help calm their nervous system, increase productivity and reduce stress. A common and very simple exercise is to just focus on breathing and nothing else for about a minute. While breathing, have your inhales last for the same amount of time as your exhales for more effectiveness.

– Matthew Podolsky, Florida Law Advisers, P.A.

11. Turn Off Your Brain

Although many motivational speakers and self-help gurus might tell you otherwise, one of the best ways to increase productivity is to spend some time each day engaging in mindless activities. Kicking back after work and watching some Netflix or playing a video game can give your brain a chance to rest and prepare for another day of mental engagement.

– Bryce Welker, CPA Exam Guy

12. Work on Creative Hobbies

We are often using the logical side of our brain when it comes to work, so it’s important to also exercise our creative muscles to balance it out. Think of fun hobbies that you did as a kid and bring them back. It’s important to strengthen our creativity because it’s what will differentiate us in a continuously automated world.

– Syed Balkhi,WPBeginner

13. Practice Gratitude

Every morning, take 60 seconds to think of all of the things for which you are grateful. It starts the day with positivity. When you are viewing everything from a positive mindset, you make better decisions and are more accountable, responsible and productive.

– Vladimir Gendelman, Company Folders

14. Spend Some ‘Me Time’

Take time to decompress and give yourself “me time.” This is important because constantly working and keeping yourself busy with chores at home can really weigh you down. If you don’t give yourself a break every now and then it will start to reflect on your performance at work. Take time to unwind and find something that relaxes you so you can be at your full potential when needed.

– Peter Boyd, PaperStreet Web Design