Before releasing your website onto the interwebs, you need to check that there are no errors, bugs, or design problems in the product. In other words, you need to thoroughly test your online platform to determine quality, usability, data tracking capabilities, and other essential elements crucial to the success of your business. It’s critically important to conduct a detailed analysis to identify functional errors and bugs, potential system vulnerabilities, and design issues that often happen when a website is first launched.

Taking into account that website testing is rather a complex process, it should not be handled by QA specialists only. The entire team that works on the project must be involved in the testing process. This means that back-end developers, front-enders, digital designers, SEO specialists, content managers and all other people should combine their efforts in testing the product. Obviously, website testing takes a lot of time, but unfortunately cannot be overlooked. Luckily, there are specialized solutions as https://diffy.website/ aimed at assisting you in getting this important task done on a regular basis.

What to Test?

The main objective behind the testing process is to ensure that you are releasing a quality product and will not have to spend a lot of money on bug fixing in the future. So your goal is to prevent functional issues from happening.

After testing a product, you will:

Be confident in the quality of your product, competent implementation of all its functions, and the absence of errors in the program code.

Make sure that the platform/ software/ app works correctly in different browsers, operating systems, and that the functions provided to users work correctly all the time.

Make sure that data is protected from hacking or unauthorized access.

Make sure that the product looks and feels exactly the same as the intended design.

In the course of testing, the QA checks the user interface of the website, its responsiveness, resource behavior in extreme conditions (of a high load/ traffic), etc. Besides that, layout is another important thing to be tested regularly — weekly and/or after updates are performed. A good quality assurance check determines whether there are any layout bugs, and that the layout of the site elements matches original designs such as if graphics elements are optimized, and if the code is valid (compliant with generally accepted standards).

Apart from the layout check, adaptability and cross-browser compatibility should be scrutinized since people will use multiple different devices to access your website. Adaptability testing checks that your site is presented correctly to all of the platforms used on various browsers and devices. Thus, you can make sure that the web service looks perfect on all major devices and the most common browsers. Besides, it is always good to test how the platform behaves in different operating systems, different screen resolutions, and with different software.

Final Thoughts:

In case you do not have enough human and material resources to conduct all-encompassing website testing, you can always use specialized software for this purpose. For example, Diffy will help you clearly identify any bugs created from the development and updating processes. By sharing access to testing results with developers, you can have these bugs fixed without creating any extra tickets in the task management system.

Main Image Credit: Medium.com