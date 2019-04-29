DevOps is a process for software development and delivery that brings developers and information technology teams together. By collaborating closely, software companies can streamline the development process and bring products and services to market quickly.

It’s no longer just a fad–DevOps is here to stay for the foreseeable future and is making an impact on software teams. The result is more efficient software development.

If your team is ready to start benefiting from DevOps, consider implementing one or more of these tools in your workflow.

How DevOps Technologies are Changing Software Development

DevOps is all about continuous improvement and collaboration. As such, DevOps tools need to help teams with version control, bug fixing, feature development, and other key facets of creating software.

These tools allow you to integrate project changes rapidly and implement an efficient workflow. Read more about each one to learn how you can put it to work.

1. Ganglia

With Ganglia, your team can access cluster and grid monitoring capabilities. It’s a scalable, open source system that’s powerful and flexible. Can handle 2,000-node clusters.

2. Jenkins

Jenkins helps with delivery pipeline automation and makes your software development workflow easier to manage. It’s based in Java and works on multiple operating systems. Build and test your projects with over 400 different plugins.

3. Puppet

An open source tool for configuration management and deployment, Puppet allows you to manage multiple application servers. More than 5,000 modules are included in the Puppet library so your team has what they need to make Puppet compatible with other popular DevOps tools.

4. JFrog Artifactory

An enterprise-grade repository manager that works with any technology and programming language. Used by 70 percent of Fortune 100 companies, JFrog offers a flexible open source solution your team can use with ecosystems such as Docker. JFrog also works with Helm repository to offer privacy and access control for Helm charts.

5. Docker

Docker allows teams to collaborate and effectively manage distributed applications. Create apps from multiple components and secure apps in containers. Integrates effectively with Jenkins and Bamboo.

DevOps Tools You Need in 2020

While it’s quite likely these tools will all be important in 2020 and beyond, developers are continuously improving available DevOps systems. There will likely be many more helpful tools in the near future that you’ll want to check out for your own software teams.

Consider these tips to help your organization find the right DevOps tools and strategies: