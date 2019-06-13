The ride-hailing industry across the world is constantly evolving — with innovation, viable business opportunities, and challenges. To help entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors stay ahead of the pack, make the most out of their ride-hailing business and scale easily, Europe-based mobility software designer Onde has organized a first of its kind ride-hailing conference in Belarus!

Onde’s conference themed Ride.Right.Now will be held in Minsk, Belarus, on October 18th and 19th 2019, and participants are not required to hold a visa to visit the country.



Onde’s innovative ride-hailing conference is for investors, entrepreneurs, business analysts and anyone else who is interested in the sector. Onde will host participants from the Middle-East, Asia, and Africa. If you’re interested, we welcome you to register to attend.

What makes the Ride.Right.Now conference so special?

The Ride.Right.Now conference is the first of its kind and a game-changer for the ride-hailing industry. Onde, together with other ride-hailing innovators, experts, influencers and business founders will be revealing ground-breaking practical strategies, knowledge, and experience that will transform the on-demand service sector in the near future.

In spite of your level of expertise or experience in the ride-hailing sector – whether you own a well-known fleet, a carpooling company, ride-sharing business or you’re only interested in strategic ideas on how to start a ride-hailing business, the Ride.Right.Now conference is purposefully planned and tailored to match your expectations.

Investors, business owners, and startups in the ride-hailing sector will gain knowledge of new trends and tactics to maximize and grow their business reach within their present markets. Also, they will learn how to succeed in new markets with the least possible resources to achieve the best possible outcome. If you’re interested in the Ride.Right.Now conference as an individual or as a business entity, we will teach you how to set up and manage a lucrative ride-hailing business from the ground up and convert it into a popular brand.

Learn all you need to know about this conference .

Attend the Ride.Right.Now conference without a visa

Minsk, Belarus is the perfect location for this conference. You don’t need a visa to gain entry into the country to attend the conference. The country is visa-free for these 74 countries . Once you’re in Belarus, you can stay for up to 30 days given that you exit the country’s territory through the state border checkpoint of the Republic of Belarus “Minsk National Airport.”

The Ride. Right. Now. Conference schedule

Onde will host seven key speakers for the two-day conference including pioneer ride-hailing business founders, tech and innovation believers, media and marketing experts, influencer marketing team leads, and IT professionals from different countries and regions across the world.

On Day-one of the conference (October 18th, 2019), participants will visit Belarus High-Tech Park and delve into its IT sphere. Also, participants will get the chance to network and connect with thought leaders, experts, pioneers, innovators and entrepreneurs in the ride-hailing industry from different regions of the world.

On Day-two of the conference (October 19th, 2019), participants will take part in a session of practical discussions by thought leaders and pioneers in the ride-hailing industry. Participants will get the opportunity to learn the major dynamics that engineer growth in the ride-hailing sector across the world and how to make the most of these elements in your local region or market.

How to be a part of this conference:

You’re welcome to be a part of the Ride.Right.Now Conference. All you’re required to do is register to attend. Start by submitting an application on Onde’s website . If you’re interested in participating in the conference as a speaker, click here to learn more about how to get started.

Onde’s Special offer for every participant

Onde has a bonus special offer for everyone who attends the conference. The special offer is a 30% discount for a branded app development and a 30% discount for one Onde marketing package if you’re already one of their clients. You can learn more about this special offer here .

Make the most of the lucrative ride-hailing industry

As many more people get connected to the internet via the spread of smartphones, the ride-hailing market will continue to expand across different markets and audience segments. Currently, ride-hailing, ride-sharing and even carpooling is a growing trend among millennial and other commuters. People are excited to pay for convenience, comfort and some level of privacy at a less expensive rate compared to other transportation methods.

Across the world, the ride-hailing industry revenue is currently valued at $82,437 million. That amount is expected to reach an annual increase rate of 12.8% which will result in a market revenue that will be valued at $133,473 million by 2023. The ride-hailing industry currently boasts of an average revenue of $138.97 per user while user penetration is presently rated at 8.1% and is expected to hit a 10.6% growth rate by 2023.

In addition, the entire number of ride-hailing service consumers is anticipated to be 808 million people b 2023. These figures make the ride-hailing industry a very lucrative market to invest in right now. Nevertheless, pinpointing the key elements to attract and retain ride-hailing service consumers and what keeps them away is necessary for ride-hailing investors and entrepreneurs. Regardless of the several different business opportunities in the ride-hailing sector, investors and entrepreneurs will face one or more challenges too.

The Ride.Right.Now Conference in Minsk, Belarus will help you figure out how to maximize the business opportunities in the ride-hailing sector regardless of where your business is located and how to rise above the challenges in the industry.

Join us at the Ride.Right.Now Conference! Click here to learn more and register.

About Onde: