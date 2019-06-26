The dryer is an essential element in most households due to the significant role it plays. Sadly, many people don’t pay much attention to it, especially when it comes to maintaining it. However, what they don’t know, failure to do dryer vent cleaning can be a great threat, and it is just a matter of time.

According to the National Fire Protection Unit, blocked dryers is the leading cause of fires in Toronto homes. So, who is to blame? The person using the dryer is to blame since dirt dryer vents cause these fires.

Dryer vent cleaning and frequent inspection is key to ensuring that your dryer keeps operating smoothly and safe for a couple of years to come. Failure to do so, your dryer will continue to block with debris and with time, it fails and can you will be harbouring a potential bomb ready to go into frames.

1. Prevent Lint Build-Up Which Is the Main Cause of Fires

Dryer vent cleaning means a lot of things.; it is more than just getting rid of the lint trap. You should also make the dryer vent clean since a significant amount of lint gets stuck there.

Lint is very flammable substance, and if it blocks the vent system, your dryer is compelled to operate extra harder and in very high temperatures. This is what causes fires, that leads to injuries, property damage and also deaths.

2. Save Time, Energy and Money

One main sign that there is an accumulation of lint in your dryer vent is when it takes a lot of time to dry the load. As such, it takes a lot of time to dry the clothes, and that translates to higher energy consumption and eventually higher monthly energy bills that it is supposed to be.

It is estimated that homeowners pay over 30% more on utility bills if their vent dryer is clogged. However, if you opt for dryer vent cleaning, you could save the same percentage and use it in a more reasonable investment.

3. Prevent Risks of Carbon monoxide Poisoning

The amount of carbon monoxide gas that is being emitted into the atmosphere is now a great concern to environmentalists. So, if you use a gas-powered dryer, you should too be concerned about it. If the lint clogs the dryer vent, the air is unable to escape and end up being pumped back inside your room.

Carbon monoxide can be a real problem to the inhabitants of your home, especially if you don’t have a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

4. Why You Should Opt For A Professional Dryer Vent Cleaning

If you choose a professional dryer vent cleaner in Toronto, you will get professional dryer vent cleaning services since the team has the expertise and experience handling the same type of work across Toronto.

They will make sure that all the lint is removed. They have the tools, and they will not only clean your ducts but also address any dryer vent concerns as well.

And the most important is the peace of mind you will have knowing that your dryer vents are inspected and cleaned by experts who know about dryer vents. They can identify any problem in your dryer vents and fix them before they become worse. This saves you worries and financial losses.

5. Why you should clean your vent dryers regularly

Probably one of the reasons why you don’t clean your vent dryers often is because you don’t see the sense of doing so. But what you might not know is that there are many benefits while you should do dryer vent cleaning regularly. Together, with the above-discussed reasons for cleaning your vent dryers, here are more reasons;