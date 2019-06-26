Cybercriminals target thousands of websites daily as they keep relying on more sophisticated tools and techniques. It’s not surprising that many business owners already have plans in place to counter the attacks.

Some of the threats include DDOS attacks, spam, viruses, and malware. Here are the steps you can take to boost your website security in 2019.

1. Upload files with discretion

Make sure you restrict unauthorized access to your website to prevent anyone from uploading malicious files. In case you’re planning to hire a digital marketing expert or any service provider, give them the minimal privilege.

If it’s a must for users to upload files on your site, consider transferring them to a remote location.

2. Find a reliable web hosting plan

Different companies offer web hosting plans to website owners. Your current hosting needs and budget will influence your decision when shopping for plans. Try to use their customer support system and check reviews to ascertain the level of their services.

Reputable web hosting companies also provide security features and assist customers to back up their data to a remote server. Although a shared hosting plan is cheap, it has its cons. Your website may be vulnerable if any of the websites you are sharing the server with gets attacked.

3. Prioritize HTTPS protocol

This factor can’t be overlooked as it’s one of the trust signals that web visitors look for. It will assure them that their information is encrypted. In fact, Google tends to take such websites seriously.

Ensure that you install an SSL (secure sockets layer) certificate especially if you run an e-commerce store.

4. Update software regularly

There is no site that is completely safe from hackers. However, updating software such as the WordPress software, themes and plugins can go a long way. Software developers usually try their best to improve security apart from fixing bugs.

It’s common for hackers to use the security flaws in the older version to their advantage. The ideal thing is to make it difficult for them by signing up for automatic updates instead of the manual approach.

5. Use strong passwords

Some business owners still make the mistake of using a single password on multiple websites. They can even use simple ones that cybercriminals can easily find out. This may increase the chances of hackers cracking your password and gaining access to your site.

If you fall to this category, change your password and use a combination of numerals, uppercase letters, lowercase letters, and special characters. Endeavor to install a password manager to generate and store complex passwords. You can also opt for two-factor authentication on your site.

6. Secure digital devices

PC, smartphones or tablets can be a big threat to the security of any website. Installing powerful antivirus software will prevent installing malware which may transfer malicious files unknowingly. It’s imperative to schedule antivirus scans on all your devices.

7. Hire a professional

Conducting security audits, designing a digital marketing strategy and implementing the tips above can be stressful and time-consuming. The good thing is that there are trustworthy digital marketing agencies in Singapore or any other local agencies where your business is that offer a wide range of services.

You can be rest assured that they will implement best practices so that your website won’t be compromised.