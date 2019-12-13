Have you ever wondered why you need to start a blog? Do you need facts and figures to consider blogging for your brand to grow?

Well, in today’s post, we’ll discuss some essential facts why you should consider blogging for your business in the year 2020 and beyond.

Benefits of Blogging to Increase Revenue

Selling to your customers and convincing prospects to engage with your business has taken a new dimension compared to the traditional way of marketing in the past. Advertising has its many benefits, but there’s a better way you can get your customers to buy from you always.

You’ve got to serve them before you sell to them. And the best way to achieve this business goal is to create content that helps them, content that solves their problems. When the time to make the big purchasing decision comes they’ll most likely engage with your business because you’ve helped them by providing solutions.

1. The average Google first page result contains 1,890 words. (Backlinko, 2016)

When you’ve finally made up your mind to invest in your company’s blog, it is important to create useful and relevant content that solves your customer’s problem. But here’s also essential information you need to keep in mind, for your blog to rank high on Google. Your blog contents must be comprehensive in terms of quality and quantity. In the past, this wasn’t a criterion to rank your page on Google search.

2. Organic SEO is about 5.66 times better than paid search ads. (New Media Campaigns, 2018)

Most users of Google products, especially the search engine believe that paid search that automatically appears on screens isn’t trustworthy. They tend to click on the organic SEO content that appears topmost in our search.

This fact here is an eye-opener for businesses who have decided to take their blogging game to the next level. It’s left to you and your team to decide on the best way to convince your customers and prospects to read your contents and hence engage with your business.

3. One in ten blog posts is compounding, meaning organic search increases their traffic over time. (HubSpot, 2016)

This statistics here will open your eyes to the fact that your highly engaging and SEO content is best described as a fine wine that gets better as it ages. It’s true. Do you remember coming across the content you found so useful to you that you couldn’t help but bookmarked the page and went on to share with people in your circle? As a business that consistently offers its customers and prospects quality content, know that you’ve set your business on the path of success compared your competitors.

4. Over its lifetime, one compounding blog post creates as much traffic as six decaying posts. (HubSpot, 2016)

When you create blog posts that serve as pillar pages for other blog posts, you gain a high rate of traffic to your blog. The numbers of customers that go through your conversion funnel increases and this is the best way to market your business, by providing a solution to problems through your blog posts.

There are many sales funnel software that can help you to create a high converting funnel to generate leads and grow your business.

5. 81% of B2B companies use Blog as a content marketing tactic. (Content Marketing Institute, 2016)

Blog content marketing tactics remain the best and the most rewarding way to convince your customers and prospects before you sell to them. More and more businesses have begun to take their blog content serious. And remember, it’s never too late to start working on your blog.

6. Using statistics in blog posts improves consumer trust. (Forbes, 2018)

As a business owner the earlier you accept the basic fact that all humans are cynical by nature, the better your business will perform. Humans are sometimes irrational in their thoughts as well as their acts.

The average human wants to be convinced without a doubt that he or she is making the right decision. What better way to do this than to create data-driven blog posts to convince them about what they must do to solve their problems.

7. 43% of B2B marketers say blogging is their most important type of content. (Social Marketing Industry Report, 2017)

And these statistics will continue to be accurate as long as human exist. This is because as consumers, the need to feel good about our decision is vital. That’s the reason why a consumer views as much as three to four contents before making a purchasing decision.

That is why as a business owner, you must take steps to ensure your contents are created to serve your customers and prospects. As this will convince them that engaging with your company is the best thing that’ll happen to them.

8. 47% of buyers viewed 3-5 pieces of content before engaging with a sales rep. (Demand Gen Report, 2016)

Also the statistics lay credence to the fact that in a digital world where your consumers and prospects are “distracted” by your competitor’s content, you must blog. You can’t win your customers over by being lackadaisical in implementing a content strategy that keeps your prospects glued to your content. You must create compelling content that converts your business prospects into loyal customers.

9. Written articles, videos, and images are the three most engaging types of content on social media. (Clutch, 2017)

Customers face a lot of choices. They have numerous opportunities to consume content and engage with any business of their choice. You have to join your competitors and be better at creating consumer-friendly and SEO content that will keep you customers focus on your brand.

10. Businesses who nurture leads make 50% more sales at a cost 33% less than non-nurtured prospects. (Strategic IC, 2017)

If you’ve not come across this fact, quietly say a thank you for this opportunity. Or better still put it to practice now to yield bountiful results for your business. The cost of creating a consumer-friendly and SEO content is nothing compared to the advantages. And the best thing about this is that it’s yours for life to repurpose as you dim fit to further win the trusts of your customers.

The Bottom Line

If you’re just starting or you’ve been in business for many years, you need to understand what your customers need.

You need to change your marketing strategies, especially when it comes to selling your product or service. Marketing to your customers and convincing them to trust and engage with your business is the only thing that’ll keep you in business for years to come.

Creating compelling content that scratch your customers itch is key to successfully selling to them. Here’s a statement of truth that’ll jolt you out of your content creation slumber: your competitors are killing it big with their content. The question you’ve got to answer is why shouldn’t you?