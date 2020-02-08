Entrepreneurs everywhere are constantly on the search for new and innovative ways of growing their business. What too few of them realize is that many traditional means of growing your business are still valuable, and that they’re even more effective when coupled with more recent digital means. By combining the power of the internet with established business wisdom, you can quickly expand your business and hit new levels of profitability.

Are you sick and tired of lackluster commercial growth? Here are 6 things you can do to grow your business, and what mistakes to avoid along the way.

1. Focus on your team

Perhaps the most important thing that any business owner can do when it comes to growing their business is focusing on those who matter the most – the employees who ensure your company runs smoothly on a daily basis. For most companies, lackluster and unmotivated employees don’t just translate to reduced profits, but to a long-term death spiral that will culminate with bankruptcy. This is because no company can succeed unless it has talented individuals powering it. No business owner can do everything by themselves, so be sure to focus on your team as you set about expanding your business.

Not sure where to begin? Check out a list of helpful hacks which can expedite your team-building process and help take your operation to the next level.

2. Focus on your digital messaging

Now that you’ve taken care of your employees, you can focus on the digital reputation and messaging of your brand. The internet is a major hub of growth for contemporary businesses, largely because customers everywhere are increasingly interested in buying things online. Many entrepreneurs nevertheless shun digital advertising because they think it won’t reach their target audience for one reason or another.

Entrepreneurs who don’t give serious thought to the bolstering of their digital branding are letting themselves down from the perspective of maximizing growth.

3. Don’t forget old-growth strategies

A number of growth strategies from the early days of the internet can also come in handy. The usefulness and profitability of well-curated email lists, for instance, have largely been forgotten by modern business owners who think that doing business via email is old news.

The truth of the matter is that it can help you target customers with staggering accuracy while simultaneously ensuring that you gain new insights into the identities and preferences of the consumers who respond to your email marketing campaign.

4. Create new processes

One of the most innovative ways to bolster your profits and ensure that your business keeps growing is to come up with creative new processes. A new process could help you lower your costs of doing business by streamlining your existing line of production or radically changing how you go about marketing your services.

Don’t think that you have to abandon your existing business plan to achieve this; by focusing on old processes which have grown stale and in desperate need of retrofitting, you can supercharge your business potential and lead your company to newer, greener pastures with the help of established company practices.

If you’re looking to form a Wyoming company in order to abandon your existing business, consider that a mild process shakeup could achieve the same results.

5. Leave your core behind

Every business has core functions which have helped it get to where it is right now. Sometimes, the best thing you can do to achieve future growth is to leave your core behind and embrace new things which will become the future center of your business.

According to one report put forth by McKinsey, for instance, executives everywhere are focusing more and more on growing beyond their core because they realize it’s one of the most effective ways to generate value for themselves.

6. Don’t be afraid of unconventional growth strategies

Finally, for those business owners who have tried everything else, an unconventional growth strategy could be what your company needs in order to maximize its own potential.

There are peculiar and risky ways to expand your business that, if done properly, could result in huge commercial yields for your company. By breaking into a new sales channel or targeting a different audience than you normally go for, you could enter into a new era where your business makes a strange but profitable pivot to a new area of the marketplace.

Final Thoughts

Many business owners are hesitant to embark on unconventional growth strategies because they’re unsure of what to expect in the future. It’s nevertheless true that trying out new techniques and business models is the only path towards profitability when everything else you’ve tried hasn’t gotten the job done.

Rather than living in fear of change, business owners looking to grow like never before should embrace the strange in order to find new ways to earn an income for themselves.