If you want to remain competitive in your industry, it’s almost a requirement to have some kind of online visibility. Whether you run a brick-and-mortar retail store or an online portal for your business services, you need to reach consumers in the digital sphere. You may have a digital marketing strategy that works for you, but there’s always room for improvement.

This is especially true in recent months, as COVID-19 continues to move customers online and Google rolls out more algorithm updates that shake up the SEO game. In any case, let’s look at 4 of the best ways to increase traffic to your business website in 2020:

Address the Current Needs of Your Customers

COVID-19 has shifted our priorities. People are more focused on keeping their family safe and keeping their financial ship afloat. No matter what industry you work in, you need to keep the current climate in mind.

For example, let’s say that you provide Baja light bars and other accessories for off-road vehicles. Given the current economic situation, these kinds of products might be out of reach for a lot of consumers. So, you might want to offer a temporary sale for users who have engaged with your business in the past. This shows that you care about your customers and understand how their priorities have shifted.

Keep Older Content Updated

Google’s most recent algorithm update hit a lot of business websites. Your organic traffic might have been growing steadily in the first few months of 2020, but when the May update hit, all of the sudden your traffic took a nosedive. Fortunately, this doesn’t need to be a permanent change.

A lot of the businesses that were most affected by the update had older content that had not been updated in months or even years. Google rewards websites that regularly update their content. This doesn’t mean that you can just change a few words and call it a day. You need to add significant changes to older blog posts and existing landing pages (add videos, write additional paragraphs, etc) in order to keep Google happy.

Use White Hat SEO Tactics

As more businesses learn how to properly use SEO, it becomes more and more competitive. However, don’t stress. Even if you’re just learning about SEO now, you can still get your blog posts and landing pages to rank well in Google search results.

However, it’s important to implement White Hat SEO tactics like using related keywords, posting well-written content, and providing value for your users. You don’t want to use Black Hat SEO, which can cause Google to bring down the hammer on your traffic. Examples of Black Hat SEO include using bots to artificially increase your traffic or purchasing backlinks en masse.

Find the Niche Within Your Niche

There are a lot of clothing stores, cafes, auto repair shops, and business consulting firms out there. No matter what kind of business you run, there are almost certainly hundreds, thousands, or even millions of similar businesses competing with you. So, what can you do to stand out?

You need to find the niche within your niche. This means that you must find a way to make your business seem unique from the rest of the pack. You may need to alter some of your products or services to do this, but in most cases, you can simply rebrand a little to differentiate yourself from businesses in the same industry.