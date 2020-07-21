CNC machines are important manufacturing components. As the manufacturing industry has developed and adopted technology in their processes, there has been a lot of automation and reliance on advanced technology products. This includes collaborative robots and CNC machines.

CNC machines are loved for their speed, accuracy, and the production of high-quality products. As such, manufacturers are tripping over themselves rushing to buy these machines for their factory.

Here are some factors that as a manufacturer, you need to consider before acquiring a CNC machine.

Amount of space in your factory

This is the first thing that you consider when you decide to purchase a CNC machine for your factory. How big is your factory? This is a question that you should answer for you to get a high-quality machine for better quality end products.

CNC machines are quite large and also expensive. Small manufacturers will not have the capacity to hold the CNC machine in their small space. It is therefore advisable for them, that, rather than purchase, they can seek out CNC machine service where they can have their work done for them.

Tolerance

For the CNC machine, tolerance refers to the difference between the programmed dimensions and the actual product dimensions. CNC machines are highly accurate. However, there are some factors that may cause a deviation in dimensions to occur. It is important that you understand what these factors are before you purchase your machine.

Most common factors that cause deviation include weather, for example if there is humidity in the air. It could affect the performance of the machine.

Time

Related to tolerance, another factor that you need to consider before you acquire a CNC machine is the amount of time it needs to work before it shuts or breaks down. Overworking the CNC machine may lead to its overheating which may cause its tolerance to rise. This will lead to the production of substandard final products.

With this understanding, you will not overwork your machine and in return it will give you the best service and high-quality products for your company.

Expertise

Another factor that you need to consider when or before buying a CNC machine is whether your factory has the requisite expertise to run or use the machine. Has any of your employees worked with a CNC machine before? Do you have to hire an extra pair of hands to run and operate it?

If you can answer these questions accordingly, then you are ready to acquire a CNC machine. Without good answers, you will be wasting your money when you acquire a CNC machine.

Electrical requirements

Does your factory have the necessary and requisite electrical power to run a CNC machine? Choose a CNC machine that will work efficiently with the amount of voltage that is currently running through your factory. If your factory’s voltage is low, you will need to make arrangements to increase the power flow before you purchase a CNC machine.

Fortunately, different CNC machines have different voltages. You can therefore buy one that is well suited with your electrical conditions.

After sale services

This is a very important factor to consider. Purchase your CNC machine from a dealer or manufacturer who has an elaborate after sale service for their customers. This means that, should the machine malfunction in a few months, they will send technical experts to your factory as soon as possible to help you deal with any challenges.

Transport

Depending on where you are purchasing your CNC machine, it is important that you also consider how you will transport it to your factory. If you are exporting it, find a specialized forwarder who can handle it with the care it requires. If buying locally, have your dealer give you an appropriate means of transport.

Conclusion

There are numerous other factors that you need to consider as you buy your CNC machine. These are the major ones that will help you make up your mind on your CNC purchase.