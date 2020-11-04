Web security plays a central role in developing your website. If cybersecurity is about safeguarding computers and networks from data theft and malware, web security is mainly focused on the safety of websites, web services, and applications. In other words, it is a subset of cybersecurity.

Today, you must have basic knowledge on how to protect your website. There are three main reasons to keep reading (and implementing) valuable cybersecurity tips for your project:

Protecting your visitors; Protecting your brand; Ensuring your business runs smoothly, without any interruptions.

Websites today are subject to various malicious attacks such as cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection, and denial-of-service (DoS). As a website owner, what can you do to protect your site from threat actors?

You can follow some valuable website security tips to protect your business and your visitors. According to HowToHosting.Guide, some of these tips include installing specific plugins, using HTTPS, updating your CMS and software, and using strong passwords.

Let’s go in detail over each piece of advice.

1. Installing security plugins

You can choose from free and premium plugins that will keep you safe. If you don’t have a budget at the moment, select one of the free options available. Some of the most well-known plugins for the WordPress CMS include Bulletproof Security and Sucuri. If you’re running a Magento project, you can choose from MageFence and Amasty. JHackGuard and jomDefender are top choices for Joomla-powered sites.

In case your website is custom and is not powered by any CMS platform, a web developer can help you implement security code.

2. Using HTTPS

SSL certificates play a crucial role not only for security but also in SEO as they influence your ranking. In terms of staying safe, you should enable SSL as soon as possible if your site lacks one. In fact, you should force it to use only HTTPS so that the connection between the site and the server is always secure.

Also, HTTPS increases the trust search engines and web users have in your brand. Browsers tend to inform when a site is not protected, making visitors mistrust it. To avoid that, just get an SSL certificate.

3. Keeping your CMS and software up-to-date

Updating is the best measure against vulnerabilities. There is hardly any software that doesn’t have vulnerabilities. But once the vendor releases a patch, you should implement it immediately. If you do not, you leave the door open to threat actors with malicious intentions. Hackers can even gain control over your site if it remains unpatched and vulnerable.

4. Using strong passwords

This is one of the golden rules of cybersecurity. Some experts may argue that passwords are becoming obsolete, but a strong password remains a must. The password you use to log into your CMS platform should be strong, as well as the passwords you require from your users. Remember always to use a hashing encryption algorithm to store the generated passwords and randomly add text before the hashing. Another crucial factor is authentication.

By following these tips, you ensure that your business runs smoothly without any interruptions due to cyberattacks. By implementing strict cyber hygiene, you increase your brand’s trust – from search engines and web visitors. So, make sure you implement the necessary steps for a safe experience.

Now Over to You!

What’s the most important web security tip not included in this post that you want to share with your fellow readers? Please do share it in the comment section down below!