TikTok has totally taken the world by storm, so it makes sense that everyone wants to be viral on the app. We’re here with TikTok tips to help you level up your game and publish viral videos that will have everyone talking.

We’ll talk about five of the best ways to get your content noticed on TikTok, so keep reading, and you’ll be viral in no time!

Viral Videos Of 2020

Before we get into how you can go viral on TikTok, let’s take a look at a few creators who already accomplished this goal last year.

1. Will Smith With The Wipe It Down Challenge

In the last spring of 2020, everyone was doing the “wipe it down” challenge, in which a creator would stand in front of a mirror dressed one way and wipe the mirror with a cloth. When the creator would wipe the cloth back across the mirror, they would be dressed differently.

It’s no surprise that, when Will Smith hopped on this trend (with a Men in Black reference no less), the video went viral. Smith already has a significant following on the app, of course, but he knew exactly how to make his audience respond to his video by referencing one of his most popular movies and doing a trend that everyone would recognize.

2. When Tabitha Brown Made Carrot Bacon

Tabitha Brown has become one of the most popular creators on TikTok, playing a motherly role to followers as she teaches users of the app how to create delicious, homemade vegan recipes.

Brown garnered extra attention, however, when she taught viewers how to make carrot bacon. (If you’re wondering, this is done by seasoning thin carrot slices in a specific way and then popping them into the air fryer.)

Brown truly found her niche and dominated it, becoming the queen of unique vegan recipes and comforting videos about love.

3. A Goose Threw It Back

As we all know, some of the most popular videos on TikTok are dancing videos. And, one trendy move that got popular in 2020 was “throwing it back.”

Creator @hartyt figured out how to dominate this trend by featuring an adorable goose at the forefront of his video. And that goose showed us the most literal meaning of “shaking your tail feathers.”

5 TikTok Tips To Create A Viral Video

Now that we’ve talked about three of the most viral videos from last year, are you feeling inspired yet? If so, here are our TikTok tips on how you can join the viral club.

1. Pick A Niche And Stick With It

Selecting a niche is one of the most important steps to going viral on TikTok. You want your videos to play to a certain crowd and always attract the same people. Once you pick a niche, stick with it. You want your followers to know that you’ll be posting dependable content so that they’ll continue checking in for more of what they love.

Selecting a niche might sound intimidating, but it doesn’t need to be difficult. Just ask yourself what kind of videos you would most like to create, and there’s your answer.

TikTok appeals to all kinds of people so chances are, there’s a market for wherever your interests lie. Every side of TikTok is filled with TikTok influencers and creators just like you. Find influencers in your niche, use them as inspiration, and partner with them to grow your account.

2. Ride The Trend Or Be Totally Different

There’s always something trending on TikTok, whether it’s a dance, a remix of a song, or a new challenge.

One way to make your video go viral is by joining a trend, like famous creator Addison Rae did by using the time warp scan filter to make it appear as though smoke was exiting her mouth. It seemed as though everyone was trying this trick, so Addison knew she had to join the trend, and her video went viral.

You can also rack up a high amount of views by using a completely opposite method to this; ignore the trends completely, and create something totally unique. One effective way to draw attention to yourself is by creating a video that’s completely out of the ordinary.

Popular creator @annaxsitar has become famous in part from her fun videos in which she goes to Starbucks and places the most random requests. Anna may ask baristas to make her their favorite drink or a drink inspired by her outfit. This unique idea has earned Anna a significant following on the app, and her Starbucks videos are always viral.

3. Choose The Best Hashtags

Hashtags are a very important part of posting on TikTok because they guide your videos to different users’ For You Pages. Using the right hashtags can get you noticed by users in your niche, which will help you to up your follower count and get your videos seen by as many people as possible.

When choosing hashtags for your videos, pay attention to what hashtags are trending at the moment. Including trending hashtags in your captions will help your videos to show up for lots of people.

You should also include hashtags in your captions that include keywords in describing your videos. For example, if you run a baking account and you’re trying to make a cupcake baking video viral, you should use #CupcakeBaking.

4. Try To Understand The Algorithm

Understanding the TikTok algorithm is important because the algorithm controls who sees what. If you can manage to use the algorithm to your advantage, then you’ll have higher chances of going viral on TikTok.

So far, these are the factors that we know to be involved in determining what users see on their For You page: user interactions (what people like, share or comment on), post details (such as audios or captions), or device and account settings. TikTok also takes into account information such as whether users watch videos through to the end or keep scrolling before the video is over.

5. Understand The Psychology Behind Viral Content

In a case study by Rahaf Harfoush, the psychology behind virality on TikTok is examined. Harfoush notes that the TikTok system is largely impacted by its origins; the app began as Musical.ly before transforming into the TikTok we know today.

This case study points to five primary factors as pivotal in TikTok virality: reposting, remixing, reacting, re-enacting and reinventing. Harfoush says that, when these tactics are used properly by video creators, content is more likely to go viral.

Trying It Out

Now that you’re inspired by some of TikTok’s most viral posts, and you’ve got our TikTok tips to help you out, you’re ready to go viral.

Try out our top five tips, and then feel free to come back and let us know how it goes. Good luck, and happy creating!