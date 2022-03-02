Are you seeking a software development company that will be beneficial to your organization? There are a lot of things to consider before choosing a software development company. Let’s go through the phases.

1. Specify your IT Outsourcing Needs

The first step is to have expectations and consider what you want the software development company to deliver to you.

Think about your business goals and long-term strategy. Decide if you need a long-term partner or support that’s available when you demand.

Spell out the roles the software development company will deliver to your business structure. If there is a specific methodology you want to follow, specify it.

Do you want to communicate with the outsourcing partner daily, or do you favor periodical reports?

All these and more should be a part of your initial partnership requirements that will guide your negotiations with the software development company.

2. Assess The Profile of The Software Development Company

You will find a long list of companies, but the best company should have several things that fit, such as a technology specialization that suits your company. This can be in terms of programming framework, language, or mobile development skills.

You should also consider new technologies that could contribute to your project, including experience in software like CMS, CRM, or ERM. It is beneficial to work with a team that offers advanced solutions, but even a focused set of skills can be what you need.

It is necessary to pay attention to a development company that is used to working within your field. Consider the portfolio of each development company, projects they have done, and clients they have worked with.

Consider reviews and testimonials, and then consider companies that have done a project you are interested in. Study their content to see if they catch your attention and can keep you interested,

3. What is Their Technological Expertise?

Have a tech interview with the senior developer, PO, and CTO working in the software development company. Handle the interview based on Needs and Technical knowledge.

Don’t decide without considering how well they can work with your infrastructure, architecture, and technology stack. Work on achieving great communication between the company’s team and yours.

Going further, you can determine their team’s experience by studying their LinkedIn data to determine the seniority of the partner’s developers

Find out how the company trains and supports its developers by training them, having seminars, hackathons, or internal workshops.

How involved are they with the software development community and larger society? Do they work with other companies and maintain relationships with software developers around them?

4. How Practical is The Software Development Process?

Find out the quality and suitability of their development workflow. What are their processes and rules guiding their development stages? Find out how the processes match your company’s system and expectations, especially in areas of communication, monitoring, and management.

Study the quality assurance tools and processes that the development company uses.

5. How Stable and Secure is The Development Project?

Before deciding to have a long-term business relationship, always discover if the company is reliable. Are their processes and policies transparent? Are their financial records and reports easy to assess and manage? Study their finances in the past three years.

What is their reputation in the software development industry? Check out stories, reports, and reviews about them.