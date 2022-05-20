Great Tips to Keep Everyone Safe When Working Alone

Every company and workplace has various protocols and rules set in place to protect its workforce. Regardless of where you work, there are certain things you should do and shouldn’t do. These things can typically be applied to any workplace to maximize safety. Along with this list, having a lone worker safety program in place is a good way to protect both your employees and your company as a whole.

Throughout this article, you will find various safety tips for your employees to follow when they are working by themselves. Along with this, you will find outlined 5 basic steps to developing a comprehensive safety program.

You want to build out a developed safety program for your workforce to ensure they adhere to proper protocols to keep themselves safe. Managers should enforce this program to ensure everyone remains as safe as possible while doing their jobs.

1. Develop a Policy

The first step you must take when you are looking to develop a highly effective safety program is to focus on researching some of the things needed to keep workers safe. You want a guide that workers can follow to keep themselves safe while working alone. Your policy needs to be flexible to incorporate into various positions. You also want it to be specific enough to ensure that it can be applied to various roles seamlessly.

It’s also important to ensure the policy is practical and accessible for everyone to understand and follow. You don’t want it full of jargon that you need the experience to comprehend. Everyone should be able to read the policy and understand how to implement it without hassle.

2. Safety Solutions

As soon as you’ve begun to build out your safety program, it’s time to start looking for the right solutions for implementation. You want to ensure you get all of the technology needed to protect your team members.

Check-In System

One of the most important things needed for a comprehensive safety program is a check-in system. You need to have a highly effective check-in system for your staff if you want everyone accounted for. Everyone should be able to easily check in before their shift. They should also check out after their shift to confirm their safety.

Having a lone worker system in place will ensure your employees are always safe. However, doing this manually has room for error. That’s why you want something automated. Having an automated system in place is much more reliable. You don’t have the same room for human operational error.

Safety App

Everyone uses a mobile phone nowadays. 3 billion people around the globe use one. Because of this, you should leverage the power these smartphones provide. You can do this by using a safety app and personal safety device. A safety app can be a comprehensive and effective solution to minimize training costs for the company.

A lot of the apps available have various features built-in that will save your organization time and money. Some of these essential features include fall detection software, emergency panic buttons, and more. You can choose the right app that fits your organization’s needs and deploy it seamlessly into your operations.

Safety Training

While you can leverage a lot of technology to make things easier to implement, you still need to ensure you are training your employees manually too.

Every employer needs to implement their lone worker training system to keep their employees aware of and follow proper safety protocols. This training does take a lot of time and energy away from both workers and their managers. However, it’s important to develop a good training solution because it will keep everyone fully aware of how to properly do their jobs safely.

Along with technology and various apps, training can keep everyone on board with the right safety protocols.

Research The Best Safety Solutions For Lone Workers

Now that you are fully aware of some of the “do’s” and “don’ts” of lone worker safety, you’ll want to begin researching your options. By conducting thorough research, you should be able to figure out the biggest safety threats and how to effectively protect your workforce from them. You want to conduct a thorough and comprehensive assessment of your entire workplace and the environment.

From there, you can identify the biggest safety risks and figure out how to implement the best solutions to protect your entire workforce.