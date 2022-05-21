How to Secure Big Clients While Working from Home

For small, remote companies, securing big clients can prove to be a challenging task. However, the fact is that it certainly can be done. If you want to know how you can win the biggest customers for your small business, you’re at the right place.

Read on to know all the tips and tricks you can employ to secure big customers and transform your small business into a juggernaut.

1. Make Your Business Stand Out From The Competition

If your small business is operating in a niche crowded with countless competitors, you can’t offer the same things as them and expect to win hearts. So, the first thing you should focus on is separating yourself from your competitors. You can do this through the development of a unique value proposition.

One of the best examples of a unique value proposition is Akvinta Vodka, which emerged as an alternative to some of the biggest vodka brands, such as Smirnoff and Stoli. However, during its initial days, it struggled to make an impact on the vodka market.

Over time, however, its reputation grew, as it marketed itself as a vodka brand that doesn’t add any chemicals or impurities to its product.

2. Woo Clients With Wonderful Web Design

The biggest clients will form impressions about your business based on several things – your business website is one of them. That’s why it’s important to invest in professional web design services and get a website made that looks classy and sophisticated. Quite simply, a website that looks sophisticated is one that gives the illusion of size.

So, if you want your business to appear bigger than it really is, high-quality website design is vital.

You can either choose to hire a reputed web design firm to do the job or recruit a freelancer. Who you hire depends completely on your budget. We recommend not cutting corners when it comes to web design. Also, apart from ensuring that your website looks good and feels responsive, you should also make sure that it has engaging and compelling content.

There are way too many small business websites that look more like sales brochures than websites. So, pep your website up with informative content like blogs.

3. Showcase The Ease of Doing Business With You

Your small business’s product may be unparalleled in terms of quality, but the biggest clients won’t simply judge your business by its products. They’ll also analyze what it’s like to do business with your company. Quite simply, the easier it is to do business with you, the higher your chances are of roping in the big names.

Let’s take a closer look at this point through an example. Imagine a client buys your products but experiences troubles after a few days. At this point, the client will expect your company to provide full support to resolve the issues as fast as possible.

In such a scenario, if your company fails to deliver appropriate support to the client, the client will likely put an end to all business ties with your company. This is when around-the-clock customer service plays a critical role in securing (big) clients. Virtual receptionist like www.virtualheadquarters.com can attend to your clients’ need 24/7, easy.

4. Reveal The Story Behind Your Business

Human beings, by nature, are fascinated by stories. That’s why you should project your business in front of prospective clients as not just a company established through investment, but also as a story of hard work and persistence.

Some of the things you can touch on include how your business is a product of your dreams and aspirations and how it treats its employees.

Telling stories to prospective clients is a great way of building a human connection. It facilitates trust, which is one of the most important things in business. It’s also important to remember to tell honest and authentic stories. Never exaggerate or lie about who you are or what your business has to offer.

5. Identify Prospective Clients’ Pain Points And Potential Solutions

Your potential clients may have certain weaknesses or pain points that they aren’t aware of. This is where your business can play a pivotal role in identifying what those weaknesses are.

Once you have identified those weaknesses, let the clients know. This can go a long way towards convincing prospective clients about your business’s ability to pinpoint problems. After all, if you can’t identify the problems, how can you expect to determine the solutions to them?

Next, offer them solutions that can fix their problems effectively. Your business can either solve clients’ problems through the products and/or services it offers.

If you manage to convince potential clients that your business is the right choice for putting an end to their pain points, it’s quite likely that they’ll want to strike a deal with you.

6. Make The Most of Social Media

There’s no better marketing platform on the planet right now than social media. So, before you start searching for clients, it’s important that you set up your social media profiles for success.

Apart from creating business accounts on all major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, you should also focus on lesser-known platforms that can benefit your business.

During the account creation process on the respective platforms, make sure that you write accurate descriptions of your business. Keep the branding elements in mind during account creation, and make sure that they stay consistent across different platforms. Also, include the right keywords – this will help your business become more discoverable on social media.

Last but not least, develop a consistent posting frequency. Inconsistent posting can create a bad impression in clients’ minds.

Conclusion

Remote entrepreneurs will certainly find it hard to work with the biggest clients in their niche. However, by putting the tips we’ve shared in this article into practice, you can certainly hope to attract the big names towards your business. Sure, there will be a lot of rejections, but you only need that one big deal to give your business the boost it needs to become bigger.

The most important thing is to be persistent and to continuously assess your business’s strengths and weaknesses. This will help your business to improve and allow it to make a solid first impression in the minds of potential clients.