How to Store a Motorcycle for the Winter

When the weather starts to cool off and the days become shorter, it’s time to start thinking about how to store your motorcycle for the winter. This is especially important if you live in an area with particularly cold winters.

In this article, we’ll share some tips on preparing your motorcycle for vehicle storage. Keep reading to learn more.

Finding the Right Storage Unit for Your Motorcycle

When it comes to storage, there are many factors to consider. You need to find a storage facility that is affordable, convenient, and safe. Many storage facilities offer great discounts and specials, like free storage for the first month—just go online and enter “first month free storage” and your location in the search box to find the best options near you.

You should also choose a storage facility that is conveniently located so you can easily access your motorcycle. It’s a good idea to choose a storage unit within five miles of your home that offers 24-hour access. This will make it easier for you to periodically check on your motorcycle.

You also need to consider the security features of the facility. Make sure the facility has security cameras and 24-hour security monitoring onsite. When storing any vehicle for the winter, it’s important to choose a storage facility with climate control to protect your vehicle from potential weather damage.

Preparing Your Motorcycle for Storage

There are a few things you need to do before storing your motorcycle for the winter. The first step is to make sure your bike is clean. Wipe down the entire bike with a wet rag and remove any dirt, dust, or bugs. Next, apply a light coat of wax to all of the painted surfaces. This will help protect the paint from scratches and rust.

If you have a cover for your motorcycle, put it on now. If not, buy a good quality cover that is made specifically for motorcycles. It’s important to make sure the cover fits well to protect your motorcycle from water and humidity. Once the cover is on, tie it down securely.

You should give your bike a good check-up before putting it away. Make sure the tires are properly inflated and that there’s no damage that could worsen while the bike is in storage. You’ll also want to empty the gas tank and run some fresh fuel through the engine to keep everything lubricated.

Protecting Your Motorcycle in Storage

Adding a fuel stabilizer to your motorcycle before you put it away for winter is an important step in preserving your bike’s engine. Fuel stabilizers work by keeping the ethanol in gasoline from breaking down and causing corrosion in your bike’s fuel system. When you add a fuel stabilizer to your gas tank, make sure to run the engine for a few minutes so that the additive can circulate through the entire system.

When storing a motorcycle for the winter, it’s also important to disconnect the battery. This is because the battery can discharge over time, and there’s no need to run the risk of it happening while the bike is stored. Wrap each battery in paper towels, then place them in an airtight container like a plastic bag or Tupperware container until you’re ready to use them again.

Finally, fill up your tires with air if they’re low and spray them with WD-40 or some other type of lubricant to keep them from rotting while they’re not being used

It is important to check on your motorcycle regularly while it is in storage, especially during the winter. If possible, try to start the bike every few weeks to keep the engine lubricated.

Overall, storing a motorcycle for the winter is important to protect the bike from damage and keep it in good condition. Following these tips will help keep your motorcycle in good condition all winter long.