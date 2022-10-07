7 Types Of Cases That Personal Injury Lawyers Handle

If you have been injured due to someone else’s negligence, you may wonder what type of cases personal injury lawyers handle. The answer is that personal injury lawyers will take on various cases as long as there is evidence that the individual or entity responsible for the injury was negligent.

Here are some examples of cases that personal injury lawyers, like a San Luis Obispo accident lawyer, typically handle.

1. Car Accidents

One of the most common types of cases that personal injury lawyers handle is car accidents. If you’ve been in an accident that wasn’t your fault, you may be able to file a personal injury claim. Your lawyer will work with you to collect evidence and build your case so that you can get the compensation you deserve.

2. Negligence Cases

One of the most common types of cases that personal injury lawyers handle is negligence cases. To win a negligence case, the plaintiff must show that the defendant owed them a duty of care, that the defendant breached that duty, and that the plaintiff suffered damages as a result of the breach.

For example, if you are injured in a car accident caused by a drunk driver, you may be able to sue the driver for negligence.

3. Product Liability Cases

Another type of case that personal injury lawyers handle is product liability cases. These cases arise when a consumer suffers injuries due to a defective product. To win a product liability case, the plaintiff must show that the product was defective, that the defect caused their injuries, and that they used it as intended.

For example, if a defective hair dryer injures you, you may be able to sue the hair dryer’s manufacturer for product liability.

4. Premises Liability Cases

Yet another type of case that personal injury lawyers handle is premises liability cases. These cases arise when a visitor to a property is injured due to the property owner’s negligence. To win a premises liability case, the plaintiff must show that the property owner owed them a duty of care, that the property owner breached that duty, and that the plaintiff suffered damages as a result of the breach.

For example, if you are injured in a slip and fall accident at a grocery store, you may be able to sue the grocery store for premises liability.

5. Strict Liability Cases

Lastly, personal injury lawyers also handle strict liability cases. These cases arise when an individual is injured due to another party’s actions, regardless of whether or not there was any negligence involved. To win a strict liability case, the plaintiff must show that another party’s actions injured them and that those actions were at fault for their injuries.

For example, if a dog bites you, you may be able to sue the dog’s owner for strict liability, even if there was no negligence involved.

6. Workplace Injuries

If you’ve been injured at work, you may be able to file a workers’ compensation claim. Workers’ compensation is a type of insurance your employer must have. It will cover your medical expenses and lost wages if you’ve been injured on the job.

Your lawyer can help you navigate the workers’ compensation system and ensure you get the benefits you’re entitled to.

7. Medical Malpractice

If you’ve been injured due to a doctor’s or other medical professional’s negligence, you may have a case for medical malpractice. This can be a complex type of case, so it’s important to work with an experienced lawyer who has previously handled similar cases. They will know how to collect the necessary evidence and build a strong case on your behalf.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are many different types of cases that personal injury lawyers handle. If you have been injured due to someone else’s negligence or carelessness, you may be entitled to compensation through one of these types of cases.

It is important to speak with an experienced personal injury lawyer to determine what type of case you have and what your best course of action may be.