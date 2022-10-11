Top 3 SEO Metrics to Measure Performance of Your Website

Tracking search engine optimization (SEO) metrics is crucial for evaluating your website’s success. If you are going to invest time and money that is involved in creating and maintaining an SEO plan, you’ll want to ensure that your investment corresponds with the results. Tools such as Streamdal monitor your site and alerts you on issues beyond the SEO metrics.

For many website owners, there is a challenge in determining the metrics to focus on. This post will explain three SEO metrics you should use to measure the results and performance of your website.

Tracking Metrics That Matter in SEO

Today, website owners have access to a huge amount of data regarding their performance online. This data provides valuable information, such as how an SEO tactic is performing, or the performance of specific pages. It may be challenging to keep track of your overall performance regularly because the data is too much. If you are struggling to track performance in SEO, below are three of the most crucial metrics to measure results.

1. Organic Traffic On Your Site

Organic traffic is among the most crucial metrics to measure SEO results. The numbers will represent the visitors your website is getting from organic search. A better way to measure the direct impact of your SEO strategy is by narrowing in on the organic traffic. Your main goal is to increase visibility in search for all keywords that are related to your industry and business. This information can easily be accessed through Google Analytics.

2. Click Through Rate (CTR)

The click through rate is a metric that indicates the number of searchers who have visited your site. Before the visitors land on your page, they have to first see your page in the search engine results. For instance, if there are 10 different users that have seen your pages ranking in Google for a keyword, and one clicked and landed on your site, the CTR is 10%.

CTR is a good indicator of the effectiveness of your pages at grabbing the user’s attention in the search engine results page (SERPS). It is also an indicator of the quality of your website’s meta descriptions and title tags. When your pages appear in the SERPS, these elements are seen, and they are used by searchers to decide if they will visit the page or not. So if your CTR is low, you need to work on the title tags and meta descriptions.

3. Bounce Rate

When someone browsing lands on one of your website’s pages, and then leaves without visiting another page in your site, that is what is called a bounce. The number of visitors who do this is usually in percentage, then it is referred to as the bounce rate.

The bounce rate is an indicator of the quality of content on your site, and what your visitors expect when they click on your page from the search results. If your bounce rate is low, you can be sure that your site’s pages are providing relevant and useful information to visitors.

Endnote

Using different metrics to measure the performance of your site is a crucial part of the SEO process. This is how you gauge whether the strategy you’re using is working towards achieving the desired results. If you are not tracking the above metrics, it’s about time you get started, and see your SEO impact your business positively.