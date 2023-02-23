Why the Future Lays in Online Payment Systems: Interview with Valeria Vahorovska

The world of online commerce is being transformed by the emergence of small business payment solutions. According to Valeria Vahorovska, CEO of Fondy (a European payment service provider), this evolution is bringing small businesses more secure payment opportunities with minimal effort and expense.

In an interview with Fintech Review, she talked about the main advantages of E-commerce and the outlook for the online payment industry.

Online Payment Systems and Prospects They Give to Businesses

Online company-to-company transactions have enabled them to expand beyond their residential area and take their business to a global level. Before, businesses had to rely on banks for financial services, but the options available were often not suitable for smaller businesses.

According to Valeria Vahorovska, digital payments allow enterprises to maximize their potential and reach clients around the globe. The Fondy service is one example of how companies can utilize online payment systems to their advantage. Using Fondy, businesses can:

verify payment information;

input customer data;

securely and quickly process payments;

create powerful e-Commerce solutions.

And more: by embracing digital payments, companies can realize their full potential, no matter their size.

The Benefits of E-Commerce Solutions as Exemplified by Fondy

Since its debut in 2016, Fondy, a payment platform created by Valeria Vahorovska, has become increasingly popular. The platform gives support for small and medium-sized businesses, providing users with the possibility to:

create and process payments in just a few clicks;

work with more than 300 payment methods, including Google Pay and Apple Wallet;

choose the most popular payment systems in each location.

Valeria Vahorovska emphasizes that with Fondy, customers can make payments effortlessly, whether they use local or global cards. With its convenience and accessibility, Fondy continues to expand rapidly, offering businesses a convenient and secure way to manage their payments and keep them under control.

How Companies Can Stay Competitive: Tips from Valeria Vahorovska

The online payment industry in Europe is rapidly evolving, but it is not without its challenges. Valeria Vahorovska notes that the key challenge is to understand the various mentalities and approaches to electronic payments across different countries.

To ensure success, businesses must be proactive and dynamic and understand customer preferences and behavior to make accurate predictions about the industry’s future. Additionally, companies must also be aware of local regulations and respond to them quickly.

Technology and intellectual property are also key considerations for the online payment industry as it rapidly develops and changes. Valeria Vahorovska emphasizes that enterprises must keep pace with these changes not to lose their competitiveness.

Valeria Vahorovska believes that the future of small business payments is incredibly bright. As more small businesses start to adopt payment solutions, they can look forward to increased efficiency, lower costs, and an improved customer experience. It’s a win-win for everyone.