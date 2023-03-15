What does Modularity Bring to The Content Planning Process?

Creating the right content is the most challenging task for every organization across any industry vertical. This is due to a lack of proper resources, growing competition, shifting trends, struggling with an appropriate methodology, and meanwhile maintaining quality. Here comes the need for modular content. To know more, keep reading!

What is Content Modularity?

Content modularization creates small blocks of content or “modules” that will be pre-approved, stored, and reused across multiple channels. The modular approach to content marketing is suitable for brands using omnichannel marketing strategies. Each module can become a part of a whole or even function independently.

There are different content types that marketers can use. Let us learn about a few prominent ones.

Content block: It is the smallest reusable individual content item, like text snippet, disclaimer, etc.

Content set: These are combined assets used together in distribution channels, and content creators can deconstruct them into smaller blocks and reuse them in other content.

Content experience: The final group of assets presented to the customer includes relevant content sets with the presentation layer styling.

Each modular content block has everything needed to tell you a complete story, like product claims, references, graphics, and logos. The ability to assemble modular content blocks in different combinations can be compared to Lego bricks, where a few modules provide endless innovative possibilities.

What is Modular Content Marketing?

Modular content marketing uses modular content blocks uniquely combined into a creative content model for each marketing channel. It is mainly used by FMCG, Pharma, and retail sectors, where people demand more personalized content regularly. For instance, a person who is suffering from type 1 diabetes cannot be satisfied with the content that talks about diet for type 2 diabetes.

The modular content ecosystem is a central repository of a brand’s assets, special claims, references, etc. Combining these modules with the approved tactical templates allows marketers to create additional content in a few minutes rather than working for a week.

Let us assume a content modularity example: You are writing content on Healthy Meals: What Can I Eat To Fight With Diabetes? You can break down the content into four modules: breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.

Each modular content block is a stand-alone piece of content, and together they form a larger content. Again, you can use the blocks in constructing relevant topics like 5 Healthy Diabetic desserts, 3 Healthy Breakfast Ideas That Are Free From Additive Sugars, etc. These can further be rearranged and reused to make newer content.

To create an effective modular content strategy, follow the below-mentioned steps:

write down the content following SEO best practices (keywords, readability, factual information). Only write up to 170 words per module and ensure it can be used across any platform.

every content module should answer a specific question and can engage the audience’s attention.

each content module should function as a standalone piece yet be able to convey a complete message.

How Modularity Impacts and Scales Content Operations?

Content modeling and scaling content have been challenging for brands due to increased needs for personalization, localization, and omnichannel requirements. Thus we can adopt a modular content approach for the following benefits.

Personalized Content: A UX modular content ensures customized content modeling to improve user experience. Thus, generating leads and driving quality traffic to your website from different platforms.

Speedy content creation: Teams can create more content in less time and spend the remaining time developing high-value reusable content.

Easy content modification: It keeps you away from the long linear content operation approach and instead finds out what is and isn’t working in the content and changes them when needed.

Less approval time: When you have a modular content block, you don’t need to start doing everything from scratch as they are pre-approved after checking the brand and industry-specific regulations.

The benefits of a modular approach to content marketing help brands and marketers meet the increased demand for more content from consumers without compromising quality.

Adopting modular content is the best way to cope with the ever-increasing pressure for content creators to create and publish more content quickly, regularly, and within short periods. We ensure you deliver high-quality personalized content and better automation to omnichannel marketing campaigns. To know more, ask us today!