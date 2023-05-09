5 Proven Marketing Strategies for Promoting Your Campground

If you want to attract more customers and make your campground stand out, look no further! We have five proven marketing strategies to make your campground the most popular in your area.

A campground business, in its truest form, sells unforgettable experiences. Your campers are as essential to it as the campsite and its equipment, and they should know about your campground before they even step foot in it.

The good news is you can achieve this quickly by strategic marketing and exercising your creativity!

In this article, we’ll discuss five campground marketing strategies proven to promote your business and increase your reach by a mile, including how to use campground reservation software to your advantage.

1. Make a Website

While news of your campground may spread from word of mouth, people often check online for more information. Most importantly, they check to ensure your campground’s legitimacy, so ensure you make a website. Even a simple homepage with a few subpages can do the trick.

The website should ideally be hosted through a domain that includes your location and your property’s name. Many owners use Facebook or social media to promote their campgrounds, but a website’s capabilities differ significantly. However, we suggest hosting your campsite on a campground reservation software where it’s more likely to be seen and shared by multiple campers.

Low-cost to free website building options include WordPress, Wix, and Squarespace, which contain various templates.

A well-designed website will impress viewers and leave them curious to experience the real deal. It’s a great way to flaunt all your campground facilities, eco-friendly practices, and, most importantly, scenic beauty.

For example, campgrounds in Houston are packed to the brim, not just because they have countless picturesque locations but also because those locations are marketed appropriately online.

Additionally, your website will appear in search engine results, allowing for optimization. If a camper searches for something that contains keywords on your website, it’ll pop up on their screen. Hence, we advise you to include as many keywords as possible.

2. Try Influencer Marketing

Since social media is expanding, influencers can help you significantly boost your business. It’s helpful to seek out influencers or vloggers who are fans of the outdoors and adventure.

Health and wellness influencers are also a good option, as their viewers are potential customers. Furthermore, you can partner with eco-friendly activists online if your campground practices sustainability.

Offering them discounts or free stays in exchange for a video or posts about your campground can do wonders for its reach. It will also help to identify your target market and pick an influencer based on their preferences and your campground’s ethos. An endorsement from a beauty blogger won’t boost your business as much as a hiking enthusiast will.

Don’t forget to repost all the content the influencer posts, as this helps increase your Instagram reach. We advise you to build a rapport with them, as this can allow you both to build a creative and attractive endorsement online.

3. Clear Objectives for Social Media Ads

Social media can also be daunting, especially for small business owners, because of its vast size. There are a multitude of options within just one platform. Luckily, you can speed up your process and attract more customers by streamlining your ads.

Choosing your target audience is the first step. It’s important to consider what platforms they use most often and what you want them to do when they see your advertisement.

Your ads should be easy to read, enticing, and offer a clear call to action. For instance, you can create an ad for a holiday discount and have a link to avail of the said discount.

Ensure you create a sense of urgency and thrill in your ads so customers can reserve a campsite or visit your website for more information.

4. Use One Primary Social Media Platform

Spreading your campsite’s online presence too thin or thick won’t attract new customers. However, sticking to one platform and consistency is an easy and guaranteed way to gain a following fast.

Being on many platforms at once can compromise the quality of your content if you don’t have an extensive marketing team. Furthermore, it can create inconsistencies in your branding, so it’s best to stick to just one. Keep your posts and pictures updated and manage your replies on time. People are more likely to engage if they get fast replies in a friendly and professional tone.

Your target audience also plays a role in this, so we advise you to familiarize yourself and the staff with the platform they use the most.

Using all the options within one platform can reach people far and wide. For example, going live on Instagram to show them a bonfire experience can offer viewers an intimate look into your campground.

Once you have built a considerable following, you can even include yourself and your staff in photos and videos on your platform. This can help viewers feel even more connected and encourage them to join the fun.

5. Text Campers With Their Permission

SMS marketing is a rising competitor to email, so we recommend you try it out. Text response rates are much higher than emails, which is better for your business. Texts are short, sweet, and easier to read than lengthy, formal emails.

Taking their permission is vital, as unsolicited messages can become a nuisance for your campers. Once they have opted in, you can spread your message faster and to more people simultaneously. You can text them about changes in the weather, reminders for specific events, and even notify them of last-minute changes.

Furthermore, you can entice them with texts telling them to extend their stay and keeping them up to date with any discounts you may be offering. SMS marketing is also a great tool to keep former campers in the loop and encourage them to return and bring more friends.

Conclusion

In conclusion, you can boost your campground’s popularity and get more customers in no time by curating your online presence, building a website, and SMS marketing. Remember, the key is to stay consistent with your marketing.

By implementing these strategies, you will soon be entertaining lots more campers, who may just become loyal for life.