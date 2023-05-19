5 Best Virtual Business Phone Systems for Small Teams and Businesses

A reliable and efficient communication system is essential for the success of any business, regardless of its size. In today’s digital world, virtual phone systems have become an increasingly popular choice for small teams and businesses.

A virtual phone system allows businesses to make and receive calls online instead of a traditional phone line. Businesses can have a professional phone system without expensive hardware and maintenance costs. However, with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best virtual phone system for your business needs. We’ll provide an overview of the top virtual phone systems available for small teams and businesses.

What To Consider When Choosing a Virtual Phone System

When choosing a virtual business phone system for your small team or business, it’s important to consider the essential features of your communication needs. Here are some features to look for:

Call Management

A virtual business phone system should offer call management features such as call forwarding, call routing, and call screening. These features will help you manage incoming calls efficiently. That way, you never miss an important call.

Features

Another critical factor to consider is the features offered by the virtual phone system. Look for features that will benefit your business, such as voicemail transcription, call recording, and conference calling.

Some providers also offer integrations with popular business tools like CRMs, which can streamline your communication and improve your team’s productivity.

Pricing

One of the primary factors is pricing. Look for a virtual phone system that offers a pricing plan that fits your budget. Some providers offer a pay-per-minute plan, while others have a fixed monthly rate. Consider your call volume and frequency to determine which pricing plan will be most cost-effective for your business.

Call Quality

Call quality is also an essential factor to consider when choosing a virtual phone system. Ensure the provider offers a reliable and high-quality service, as poor call quality can negatively impact your business’s reputation.

Customer Support

Finally, consider the level of customer support offered by the virtual phone system provider. Look for a provider that provides comprehensive customer support, including phone and email support, online documentation, and tutorials. This will ensure that you can get help quickly if you encounter any issues with the system.

5 Top Virtual Business Phone Systems

After thorough research of the companies and the reviews from previous and current customers, here are our picks for the best virtual business phone system for a small team or business:

1. RingCentral

RingCentral is a popular virtual phone system with a wide range of features. Its cloud-based system makes it easy for small teams to manage calls and messages from any device.

It has three main pricing plans, including Core, Advanced, and Ultra, with varying features and costs. RingCentral offers several pricing plans, ranging from $30 to $45 per user per month.

Some of the features of RingCentral include:

Advanced call management: With RingCentral, you can manage your incoming and outgoing calls easily, including call forwarding, call screening, and call recording.

With RingCentral, you can manage your incoming and outgoing calls easily, including call forwarding, call screening, and call recording. Collaboration tools: RingCentral offers a range of collaboration tools, including team messaging, video conferencing, and file sharing, which can improve productivity and teamwork.

RingCentral offers a range of collaboration tools, including team messaging, video conferencing, and file sharing, which can improve productivity and teamwork. Integrations: RingCentral integrates with third-party applications, such as Salesforce, G Suite, and Microsoft Office 365, which can streamline workflows and improve efficiency.

Pros

Offers robust integrations with third-party applications, which can be helpful for businesses that rely on multiple tools and software programs

RingCentral’s mobile app has received high ratings and is known for being user-friendly

RingCentral offers a 15-day free trial

Cons

The relatively high price point

Occasional technical glitches

2. Grasshopper

Grasshopper is a virtual phone system designed specifically for small businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers a range of features and customization options to help businesses project a professional image.

Grasshopper offers three pricing plans, including Solo, Partner, and Small Business. Pricing plans range from $31 to $89 per month.

Some of the features of Grasshopper include:

Customizable greetings: With Grasshopper, you can create customized greetings and voicemail messages, which can help businesses project a professional image.

With Grasshopper, you can create customized greetings and voicemail messages, which can help businesses project a professional image. Mobile app: Grasshopper’s mobile app allows users to manage their calls and messages from anywhere, which can be helpful for remote teams or businesses with a mobile workforce.

Grasshopper’s mobile app allows users to manage their calls and messages from anywhere, which can be helpful for remote teams or businesses with a mobile workforce. Business texting: Grasshopper allows users to send and receive text messages from their business phone number, which can be a convenient way to communicate with customers and clients.

Pros

Grasshopper’s pricing plans are straightforward, making it easy for businesses to choose the plan that works best for them

The mobile app is known for being user-friendly and easy to navigate

Grasshopper offers a 7-day free trial

Cons

Limited features compared to other virtual phone systems, such as video conferencing and integrations with other business apps

3. Vonage Business Cloud

Vonage Business Cloud is a virtual phone system offering various features, including call management, video conferencing, and messaging.

Vonage offers three main pricing plans, including Mobile, Premium, and Advanced. Its pricing plans range from $19.99 to $39.99 per user per month.

Some of the key features of Vonage Business Cloud include:

Advanced call management: Vonage Business Cloud offers a range of call management tools, including call screening, call forwarding, and voicemail transcription, which can help businesses manage their calls more efficiently.

Vonage Business Cloud offers a range of call management tools, including call screening, call forwarding, and voicemail transcription, which can help businesses manage their calls more efficiently. Unified messaging: Vonage Business Cloud’s unified messaging system allows users to manage all their messages, including voicemail, email, and text messages, in one place, which can improve productivity and efficiency.

Vonage Business Cloud’s unified messaging system allows users to manage all their messages, including voicemail, email, and text messages, in one place, which can improve productivity and efficiency. Analytics and reporting: Vonage Business Cloud offers a range of analytics and reporting tools that can help businesses track their performance and make data-driven decisions.

Pros

Vonage Business Cloud offers a range of integrations with third-party applications, such as Salesforce, Microsoft Office 365, and G Suite

Vonage Business Cloud’s customer service and support are known for being responsive

Vonage Business Cloud offers a 14-day free trial

Cons

Technical glitches reported by some users

Limited customization options

4. Nextiva

Nextiva is a cloud-based virtual phone system that improves communication and collaboration for small teams and businesses.

Nextiva offers three pricing plans, starting at $31 per user per month for the basic plan and ranging up to $45.95 per user per month for the advanced plan.

Here are a few notable features of Nextiva:

Customizable phone system: With Nextiva, businesses can choose from a range of advanced call management features, including call routing, call recording, and voicemail transcription

With Nextiva, businesses can choose from a range of advanced call management features, including call routing, call recording, and voicemail transcription Excellent customer support: Nextiva is known for its outstanding customer support, with experts available 24/7 to assist via phone, email, or live chat.

Nextiva is known for its outstanding customer support, with experts available 24/7 to assist via phone, email, or live chat. Integration with other business tools: Nextiva integrates with various other business tools, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Teams. This integration allows businesses to streamline their workflows and improve their overall productivity.

Pros

The company also provides a knowledge base and video tutorials to help customers set up and use their phone systems

Nextiva allows businesses to customize their phone systems to suit their specific needs

Nextiva offers a proprietary software called NextOS that provides a centralized hub for all communication channels, including voice, video, chat, and email

Cons

Technical disruptions

Higher price point compared to some other virtual phone systems

5. GoTo Connect

GoTo Connect is a virtual phone system offering various features, including call management, video conferencing, and messaging. Its pricing plans range from $19.95 to $29.95 per user per month.

Here are a few notable features of GoTo:

Mobile App: GoTo Connect offers a mobile app that allows users to make and receive calls, access voicemails, and send and receive messages from their smartphone or tablet. This feature allows employees to stay connected while on the go.

GoTo Connect offers a mobile app that allows users to make and receive calls, access voicemails, and send and receive messages from their smartphone or tablet. This feature allows employees to stay connected while on the go. Advanced Call Analytics: The company provides advanced call analytics that helps businesses track and analyze their call data. With features like call logs, call routing reports, and call quality monitoring, companies can gain insights into their call performance and make data-driven decisions.

The company provides advanced call analytics that helps businesses track and analyze their call data. With features like call logs, call routing reports, and call quality monitoring, companies can gain insights into their call performance and make data-driven decisions. Customizable IVR: GoTo offers a customizable IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system that allows businesses to create custom menus and call routing rules. With this feature, businesses can create a personalized caller experience and improve customer satisfaction.

Pros

GoTo Connect offers flexible pricing plans to suit businesses of all sizes, making it easier for small businesses to get started with the platform without paying for features they don’t need.

They provide detailed call analytics, allowing businesses to track essential metrics such as call volume, call duration, and call quality

Their auto-attendant is fully customizable, allowing businesses to create a professional greeting and menu system for their callers

Cons

Complicated setup process

Limited integrations with other business apps

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right virtual phone system is crucial for the success of small teams and businesses. RingCentral, Grasshopper, Vonage Business Cloud, Nextiva, and GoTo Connect are all great options to consider, each with unique features, pricing plans, and pros and cons.

When selecting a virtual phone system, businesses should prioritize factors such as pricing, features, call quality, ease of use, customer support, and integrations. By carefully evaluating these factors, small teams and businesses can make informed decisions. They can improve their phone systems to better serve their customers and drive growth.