10 Signs Your Side Hustle Will Be a Success

While lots of people are interested in taking up side hustles, far fewer actually succeed with them. What’s one sign a side hustle will likely do well, and why is that such a good indication of its success?

These answers are provided by Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invite-only organization comprised of the world’s most successful young entrepreneurs. YEC members represent nearly every industry, generate billions of dollars in revenue each year, and have created tens of thousands of jobs. Learn more at yec.co.

1. It Breeds Consistency

A side hustle that’ll likely do well is the one that breeds consistency. There’s no such thing as overnight success; you’ll fail multiple times until you reach your goal. The reason most side hustles don’t make it is that people quit midway and don’t see things through. If you don’t mind giving 100% despite failing at something multiple times, you’ll eventually find a way to turn things around.

– Jared Atchison, WPForms

2. It’s Based on Your Expertise

One strong indication of a side hustle’s potential success is when it’s based on your area of expertise. When you share what you’re good at, not only do you have the chance to earn extra income, but you also deepen your understanding of the subject. Teaching requires exploring every aspect of your craft, keeping you engaged and pushing you to improve continuously.

– Yury Sokolov, Finazon

3. You Have a Well-Defined Business Plan for It

A side hustle will likely do well if there is a clear and well-defined business plan outlining the goals, strategies, target market, financial projections and operational details of the side hustle. It helps the side hustler stay focused, make informed decisions and navigate challenges effectively. A well-structured plan shows that the side hustler has thoroughly thought through their venture.

– Kazi Mamun, CANSOFT

4. You’re Passionate About It

Is it a job or a passion project? Are you pursuing it for the dollars it will bring? Or are you pursuing it because you enjoy it? In order for any venture to be successful, you need to invest your time, energy and commitment. If you’re not enjoying it, you won’t pursue it for long enough. Choose a side hustle that doesn’t feel like a hustle! Success and money will follow.

– Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day

5. It’s Low-Cost and Automatable

Side hustles that can be automated and run on low overhead costs are more likely to succeed. A side hustle should only take up a maximum of five to 10 hours a week, and anything longer starts to creep into part-time job territory. Try to generate a positive return on investment using a sustainable revenue plan within three to six months before you worry about scaling or investing more money.

– Ian Blair, BuildFire

6. It Offers a Unique Solution

If you can define a unique value proposition for your side hustle, you’ll know that you can achieve success from it. Look for ways your users can benefit from your product or service. Is it different from your competitors? Does it offer a unique solution to solve the pain points of your users? These are a couple questions that can help you identify your unique value proposition.

– Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

7. It Increasingly Engages Customers

A promising sign of a successful side hustle is consistent, increasing customer interest and engagement. Whether through sales, inquiries or social media interactions, sustained customer engagement indicates your offering resonates with people. It’s a practical metric of market validation, which is crucial to the longevity and success of any business venture.

– Kyle Goguen, Pawstruck

8. It Combines a Growing Trends With Your Own Interests

A side hustle will likely do well when it encompasses a growing trend that happens to coincide with one of your interests. Starting a side hustle may sound fascinating, but people often don’t give 100% to it. But when it aligns with your interests, work becomes fun. So, you’re more likely to commit to it even after a busy day at work, day in and day out. That’s what ensures its success.

– Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

9. You’ve Done the Market Research for It

People often take up side hustles without careful consideration, and that’s one of the major reasons they don’t succeed. Market research is very important and provides you with relevant insights to make informed decisions. So, you should consider different factors such as market demand and competition along with careful analysis of your available resources before getting started.

– Chris Klosowski, Easy Digital Downloads

10. It Has Expandability and Longevity

A key factor for a successful side hustle is its “expandability and longevity.” If your venture can grow without a significant increase in effort or resources, it’s likely to thrive. Also, it’s crucial that your side hustle isn’t a fleeting trend but addresses a long-term need. This balance ensures your side hustle can evolve over time, providing a steady income and satisfaction.

– Vikas Agrawal, Infobrandz