How to Start a Forex Trading Business and be a Successful Forex Trading Entrepreneur in 2012

Forex trading can be very, very lucrative – if you know how to play the game. As most forex traders lose money (yes, they do!) it can be a challenging money making venture you can take. In this article, I would like to share you some tips on how to be successful in forex trading as a business.

I am a big fan of continuous learning (kaizen) – I believe that in order to be a successful entrepreneur, you need to continuously learn about everything – even you need to revisit the basics, as some of the biggest secrets in your entrepreneurial success often lies in the fundamentals.

In term of forex trading, what makes some people gain millions while some other lose millions often lies in one key: To be successful, you need to treat forex trading as a business. In other words, when you want to jump into forex trading, treat it just like when you start any kind of businesses. Relying on luck is not ideal, because if you trade based on luck, you are not a forex trader or a forex trading business owner; you are a professional gambler.

With those being said, you need the proper level of knowledge to get things done. Let’s take a cake shop as an example. If you are opening a cake shop, you need to master the skills – how to make a cake. Then you need to master the arts of cake making, turning your been-there-done-that cake into a unique, better than your competitors cake of your own. That’s superior product development.

In forex trading, the same things also apply. In order to make money from your forex trading activities, you need to do what a cake shop does: Learn the basics, and hone your skills by continuously develop your product, in such a way that you can devise your very own forex trading techniques that allow you to minimise risks of losing money and beat the market somehow. Again, that’s superior “product” development.

Getting started in forex trading business: Some tips

Now – are you ready to start a forex trading business? Let’s do it! Here are some tips I can think of to help you start off in the right way:

1. Learn to trade, gain experience

You can start off by Googling for forex trading tips. Be sure to take tips from reputable websites. You should also consider taking online forex trading courses to well-equip yourself.

Learning the forex trading basics always helpful, but the real deal will only happen if you start trading. No worries, you can kick off for free. How?

You need to sign up for a free practice account with a popular forex trading site. You can typically access the same system used for the real forex trading action, but you don’t invest your real money. Instead, you are given a certain amount of “virtual” money you can use to practice.

As you gain experience, you will have better confidence (or, some others just back off saying that forex trading is not for them as it’s too risky…) But if you decide to go on, let’s do it right! Use your apprenticeship to devise a forex strategy of your own (or simply copy and “personalise” what the forex trading experts have taught you well.) Patience is the key here.

Whenever you are ready, let’s just kick off with the real trading!

2. Start forex trading!

Again, if you fancy working from home, online trading platforms can be your best friends. You can start your forex trading business venture from your computer (be sure you have a super-reliable Internet connection – you don’t want to lose great trading opportunities!)

All in all, whatever forex trading ways you choose, be sure you are partnering with the quality ones; you don’t want to get scammed and lose your money trading with a company allegedly offering you better chances of acing the currency market; well, nobody can guarantee anything.

My suggestion would be for you to stick to the popular online trading platforms, such as Alpari, that has proven track records and has large cross-continent company network.

3. Hone your risk management and self-control skills

In forex trading, control is the key. Just like in gambling, you can be enticed to get a bit too excited about a trading opportunity. I’m not an expert in forex trading, but I believe this is just the same as other type of businesses: Keep yourself grounded, trust the fundamentals.

Sure, losing money is very common in forex trading, due to many reasons – lack of experience, over-trading and other uncontrolled factors in the forex market. What you need to do is honing your skills in managing risks.

Risk taking is needed in any businesses, but taking risks too much can costs you a lot of money. You need to have strong self-control and learn to trade with a cool head. You don’t want your forex trading business to turn into a gambling-like business.

Takeaway

One last advice – be patient, be persistence. If you make mistakes and lose money, learn from your mistakes and move on. Patience is also something you should continuously learn to achieve – forex trading is not a get rich quick scheme; it can, however, be very rewarding, especially for those who are humble enough to continuously learn about the market and developing better trading strategy.

Good luck in your forex trading business endeavour!

Ivan Widjaya

Forex trading as a business