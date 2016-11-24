SEO for Startups: 4 WordPress Plugins to Boost Search Rankings

Improving revenue and business growth is now directly related to how successful your digital marketing campaigns are. Increasing your online presence and the amount of traffic that you draw to your site can greatly improve your bottom line.

As a startup company, quickly building a client base and sales pipeline can make all the difference in becoming an industry leader. However, if your search rankings are subpar, you are not going to see the results that you desire.

This is where SEO comes into play.

Whether you’re an ecommerce shop handling your own digital marketing campaign or you’re hiring a contractor marketing firm to take your home improvement business to the next level, SEO is essential for increasing your online – and subsequently your real life – traffic.

Optimizing your postings using keywords will absolutely help your search rankings, but if you really want to achieve a noticeable boost, use a few of these WordPress Plugins to drastically improve your rankings.

Arguably the best WordPress Plugin available, Yoast SEO will help you improve your content. It’s as simple as that. It offers many features, but essentially it will improve your content and in turn, improve your ranking. Not only is it a quality product, but it’s affordable too, ranging in price from $69 to $1,499 based on the number of sites you have. The better news is there’s a free version of Yoast as well.

Pros:

Snippet Preview

Technical WordPress SEO

Page Analysis

Cons:

Not compatible with all content management systems

Comes at a cost (but what doesn’t these days?)

When creating a high volume of blog posts and marketing content, sometimes you forget to quality check your document. Broken Link Checker is a great tool for ensuring that all of your links work and images are present. The name says it all.

Pros:

Accurately identifies broken links

Notifies you of broken links via dashboard

Easy to use

Prevents search engines from using broken links

Cons:

Not supported by some websites

WordPress is a very secure site, but you can never be too careful with your data and information. This free plugin is a great tool that ensures the security and protection of your site and information.

Pros:

Security Points Score

Login Lockdown Feature

Ability to automatically lockout IP addresses

Cons:

If not used correctly, you can get locked out of the site

A high percentage of people surf the internet on their phone instead of a computer. The problem with this is that not all sites are mobile friendly. And after Google’s Mobilegeddon and the recent push of Accelerated Mobile Pages, mobile is more important than ever. If readers cannot easily view your site on their phone, you’re losing potential customers. WPTouch Mobile Plugin is the answer to this problem. The plugin ranges in price from $69 to $349, but is worth the investment.

Pros:

Provides a simple, but appealing mobile theme for your site

Eliminates the loss of mobile visitors

Cons:

For a simple tool, the cost can seem a little high

WordPress is an excellent site for managing your digital marketing campaigns and SEO content. Adding a few plugins will not only improve your search rankings and online traffic, but it will have a direct impact on your overall growth and profitability. Tired of plugins? Consider a different platform, like Squarespace, for your website to live a plug-in free life. Until then, what are you waiting for? Be proactive and check out our top WordPress plugins to boost your search rankings.