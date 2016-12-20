How to Create and Sell Content with Kajabi

Are you a content creator, an expert in your industry or someone who is amazing at teaching others how to do something? If you are, then you are likely aren’t seeing massive success online. However, the question is — are you seeing the results you were looking for and is your process as seamless as possible?

The reason why I bring up this question is simple. I went through this same exact process, yet I was still pulling my hair out from all of the frustrations of simply trying to run my business online.

Here’s the problem.

I had a solution for my email marketing.

I needed to setup a membership platform with another.

Payments were coming in from customers from two different merchants.

In short, I simply couldn’t track who was where, and what was really happening with my business.

At the same time, I also realized that I wasn’t the only person dealing with this problems. In fact, I noticed that many brands were trying to simplify this process by making their platforms more integrated with other tools, but it just wasn’t happening fast enough and I needed a better solution.

It wasn’t until I came across Kajabi that I finally found someone that was doing it right. Not only was the platform in place, it was also catered to the exact needs of my business — which was to provide digital content to my audience. This allowed me to quickly scale my business opportunities from ebooks to online video and even membership sites in the process.

I knew I wasn’t the only one looking for such a solution, so I wanted to share my findings with others as well. Which is exactly what we are going to be doing today — looking under the hood of Kajabi, and how it’s making the process of selling, marketing and delivering premium content easier and more effective than ever before.

Kajabi — How to Sell Premium Content Online

As mentioned previously, Kajabi is an all-in-one solution that makes it easy for anyone to start selling content online. This content isn’t just limited to ebooks and video content, it also allows for online training, membership sites and it’s perfect for anyone looking to offer their own online coaching.

While the idea of starting an online business might seem complex in itself, it’s actually only the content of your products or course that you are going to need to specialize in. Since you are likely already an expert at what you do, this won’t be a problem at all.

Kajabi comes into play as the platform that brings it all together.

For example… here’s everything you need to run a successful business online.

Website

Landing Pages

Email Marketing

Payment Processing

Member Management

Analytics and Sales Tracking

That’s it. Those are the six major components necessary to start a successful business on the internet. In the past, if you wanted to set this up yourself, it would cost thousands of dollars and the amount of time you would have to spend on learning how to perform each of these tasks… well, that would be a whole education in itself!

Through the use of Kajabi, there is no need to hire a professional site designer, set up hosting with another company or even pay for a mailing list provider. Heck, you don’t even need to know how to design a website. Through the site / landing page builders within Kajabi, creating your site and marketing pages is as simple and dragging and dropping different sections right into a template design.

But what if you already have a business online and are comfortable with some of the tools or services you are already using elsewhere? Well, that’s perfectly understandable… as there are many tools I love using for data analysis, content delivery, and tracking as well. The good news is that Kajabi currently integrates with many of these top solutions as well. ClickFunnels, Aweber, Google Analytics, Facebook, Paypal… just to name a few. Even when connecting these outside solutions to your account, you still won’t ever need to touch a line of code. Everything is easy integrate right within your account member area.

In summary, Kajabi has put in the time and effort to create a solid business platform that not only works but also makes it possible for anyone to get started on the path to success from day one.

How Kajabi Makes You and Your Business Better

As we’ve covered so far, Kajabi has created a platform that makes it easy for anyone to start a business online. However, what use would that be if you just signed up to their service and was left in the dark? None — it would be bad for the customers of Kajabi, and also for the brand itself.

For this reason, Kajabi University was created. Every user of their platform will gain full access to all of the necessary learning tools, training videos, case studies and support team to help you find success with your business. These are the same marketing tools and training videos that Kajabi’s most successful site owners and entrepreneurs used to get to where they are today.

In addition to providing each of their customers with the necessary training and marketing tools for success, Kajabi in itself is helping you become a better business owner. For example, once your site and business is up and running, there is no need to worry about maintenance, updating software or even paying for separate hosting, list management, and email fees. It’s all provided within your monthly membership cost, and you will never have to touch a line of code to design your site (unless of course, you wanted to!)

The Costs of Starting a Business with Kajabi

If you remember at the beginning of the article, we covered all of the different things you need to start an online business. Each of these are unique in their own way, and if you were to purchase them separately, you could be looking at costs in the thousands of dollars — possibly that much just for a website!

With Kajabi, everything is packaged up and offered to their customers in a low monthly subscription. Should you want to save even more money, you can set up billing on an annual basis and save 20% more.

The “Basic” plan starts at $103/m when billed annually. This is perfect for anyone who is just getting started and wants to go live with a site and scale over time. Under this package you can sell up to 5 products, send out 1,000 marketing emails per month and also have 1,000 active members.

The most popular plan on the site is the “Pro” plan, which is $311/m and offers 100 products, 40,000 marketing emails. and 10,000 active members. If your business is really on the move, the best package is the “Premium” one, which costs $719 per month and offers unlimited products, active members and up to 100,000 marketing emails per month. Each plan also comes with 0% transaction fees on orders, landing pages to help market your site, the ability to drip content and full access to the Kajabi University Training Courses.

Last, but not least… Kajabi is currently offering a free 14-day trial for anyone who wants to give their system a go. All you need to do is create an account, then you will have full access to all areas of the site, while also getting your own business ready for launch. If you aren’t ready or happy after 14 days, simply cancel your membership and you won’t be billed anything.