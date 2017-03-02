Kajabi vs. Teachable: Who Has More to Offer?

Kajabi and Teachable are cloud-based platforms known for helping instructors create, manage, and sell their courses online. Both have been in the industry for quite some time, and both have managed to establish their reputation as industry leaders.

However, even having said that, it’s interesting how there is THAT much of a difference between both platforms.

If you’re thinking of starting an online business selling courses, and you’re quite undecided as to which between Kajabi or Teachable you should be using, then I’m glad that you’re reading this post.

We’re going to compare both platforms to see how they differ from each other — and what their similarities are. More importantly, we’re going to uncover which platform provides more value to would-be online course creators. That way, you’ll end up going with the platform that would best suit your needs.

What is Kajabi?

Kajabi is a trusted online product delivery solutions that empower thousands of people to sell their content and take their businesses to the next level.

The platform has a myriad of features that enables their users to create, manage, and sell their online courses all in one roof.

Kajabi’s one-stop-shop solution approach to helping their customers sell their content online has made them the most sought out CMS (Content Management System) for online course creators.

What is Teachable?

Teachable has over 3 million students learning within its platform. The company aims to help their users create online courses in a user-friendly interface making the process a lot less painless for them.

The company is based in New York, NY and now has over 20 thousand active courses.

Integratable apps

While there are tons of angles to cover when talking about the integratable apps for both platforms, I’d like to emphasize one thing; and that’s the fact that you can integrate your Zapier account on both platforms.

Considering how Zapier houses over 750 apps, there’s no need for Kajabi’s and Teachable’s users to worry about not having enough apps to integrate into their businesses. Because of Zapier, the chances are good that they’ll have all the apps that they’ll need to automate their business.

When using Teachable, you’d have to go to Zapier to start integrating new apps. You can click this link to visit the Teachable – Zapier integrations.

These are some of their recommended “Zaps.”

Zapier’s integration with Kajabi is within Kajabi’s “Integration” option.

You can then see some of the integrations.

To view all the integrations for Kajabi, you can click this.

You can integrate both Stripe and Paypal with your Kajabi and Teachable accounts to receive payments from your students.

Marketing tools

While Teachable also has marketing features on its platform, it pales in comparison to Kajabi’s.

For one thing, it looks like Teachable’s email marketing features do not have an opt-in form included in it.

There’s nothing in the platform showing that you can create or edit an opt-in form.

Not even in their “Compose” function.

Kajabi, on the other hand, has the feature within its platform.

As you can probably imagine, having the ability to create or add the forms within your email messages is very important. This is especially true if you’re running webinars and you’d like people to sign-up to your event (among other things).

I’d also like to highlight how Kajabi allows their users to create an email sequence — something that Teachable doesn’t have.

As you can see from the screenshot below, the user interface when creating an email sequence is quite intuitive.

Creating a course

I’d say that both platforms are quite equal (to some extent) in terms of how simple and painless they’ve made their course creation process for their users.

You just need to follow the steps that the platform will prompt you to make, and you’ll end up being able to make your courses/products in minutes.

For Kajabi, you can start by following these steps:

Step 1: Click the “Products” option.

Step 2: Click the blue “New Product” button.

Step 3: Add your product title and description.

Step 4: Add a product thumbnail (the recommended dimensions are 1280×720).

Step 5: Click the blue “Save” button.

At this point, your product has already been created. You just need to customize its appearance, add some content, etc.

You can follow the submenus so you won’t feel overwhelmed.

Here are the steps that you need to follow to create a product/course when using Teachable:

Step 1: Click the “Create New School” option.

Step 2: Add your school name, then click the “Create New School” button.

Step 3: You can now start establishing your “School” by either customizing your website, setting up your emails, or adding new courses (among other things).

Just like how you need to follow the submenus on Kajabi, you just need to do the same with Teachable so you won’t feel overwhelmed.

These are the submenus.

Considering how intricate running a business selling an online course should be; overall, I’d say that Kajabi and Teachable did a great job at simplifying the process for their users.

Pricing

Kajabi has three pricing levels:

Basic – $129 per month (billed monthly)

Pro – $389 per month (billed monthly)

Premium – $899 per month (billed monthly)

Kajabi’s users can get a 20% discount if they opt for annual billing.

Teachable also has three pricing levels for their monthly packages:

Basic – $39 per month (billed monthly)

Professional – $99 per month (billed monthly)

High Volume – $299 per month (billed monthly)

If you prefer subscribing to an annual package for Teachable, you have two options:

Basic – $399 per year

Professional – $999 per year

Conclusion

Overall, it looks like Kajabi has a lot more to offer than Teachable. The former’s marketing features are more robust, and the level of customization that Kajabi offers its users for its websites and landing pages is off the charts.

After tinkering a bit more on both platforms, I realized that Kajabi has several themes/templates for their sites and landing pages, while Teachable does not. Actually, Teachable doesn’t have any option in their platform that would allow their users to create landing or sales pages.

Considering how sales/profit is what keeps any business from ruin, it’s a fatal mistake for Teachable not to have ample amount of marketing features to help its users get more sales. Where Teachable is lacking, Kajabi is undoubtedly expanding since the latter has truckloads of marketing features.