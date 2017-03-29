4 Ways to Impress with Meeting Rooms in London

You need more than a crappy cup of coffee and a tardy meeting room for your important clients. Setting up a meeting where your client knows you mean business could make all the difference to clinching that important deal.

Even for internal meetings, a change of scene and a boost to the creative spirit could bring about a positive change in your business. That’s why hiring a meeting room in the capital might be more of an attractive proposition than you first think.

Whether you want a serious space for serious discussion, a cool and contemporary venue to stylishly impress, or a quirky setting to get your team’s creative juices flowing, London has it all when it comes to meeting rooms. With so many exciting and innovative spaces to choose from, it’s never been easier to organise the perfect venue for your next meeting.

Here are four of our favourites, which are available to hire with Best Venues London. These are very different spaces for very different occasions…

1. The Cabinet War Rooms

A once secret underground wartime bunker, The Cabinet War Rooms are now available for hire. Hidden underneath the iconic buildings of Westminster, the meeting rooms have been restored to look just like they did during the war, and host from 10 up to 350 people in one session.

Convening a meeting in a space steeped in such history and atmosphere has an air of seriousness about it. The events leading up to the past two world wars may have started from small beginnings, but they set off large-scale changes. There’s something very inspirational about holding meetings here. The space naturally instills the importance of the outcome.

If you are looking to cut a deal or impress clients, The Cabinet War Rooms are an impressive choice. As well as meetings, the venue is also suitable for breakout sessions, team-building, dinner parties and bigger events. With the venue offering the latest in audio-visual facilities, there’s everything you need for those all-important meetings. It’s close to Westminster Pier, so there’s the opportunity to transport guests in by boat, which most definitely adds to the occasion.

2. The Ship of Adventures

This quirky meeting space in the heart of Hackney is home to the educational charity the Hackney Pirates. The charity was set up to inspire young people with their learning and confidence. It’s an unconventional learning set-up with pirate-ship themed rooms, which double up brilliantly as unique, vibrant meeting spaces.

The cool spaces include an under-water themed room and one resembling a ships’ hull. The ideas room has a whole wall of blackboard to scribble creative ideas on, as well as a fish tank and a tropical underwater mural to inspire. Capacity varies, depending on the choice of room, but there’s something to suit from 12 up to 50 guests. One room has a stage, and there’s a projector and screen available, as well as unlimited tea and coffee. Lunch can also be provided.

If you are looking for a stimulating environment to change things up a bit, the Ship of Adventures could be just what you are looking for in a meeting room. It may raise some eyebrows, but this cool event and meetings space is perfect for getting the creative juices flowing. You’ll be supporting a local charity too.

3. The Business Playground by Pullman St. Pancras

This 12-person meeting space at the Pullman Hotel London St.Pancras has been described as a ‘playing field for ideas.’ The concept was developed by designer Mathieu Lehanneur, and includes a conference table, which doubles as a poker table. There’s a cool breakaway area with a quirky digital canopy displaying a woodland scene. Apparently the digital canopy stimulates fresh thinking.

It’s a seductive, modern space with extras like ‘curiosity boxes’ and a buttery leather trim on the table, which has been incorporated to encourage those seated at the table to lean in. The clever designs encourage engagement and creative thinking.

Meeting rooms here offer much more than the average meeting space. The business playground is a concept created to encourage great ideas. It’s cool and stylish and will definitely impress. There are 16 other meeting spaces in the hotel, but none quite so forward thinking as this one.

4. The London Capital Club

The London Capital Club is a private business members club in the heart of London’s financial district. Renowned for its personal service, the club offers a refined and traditional setting for events and meetings.

It was founded in 1843 as a dining club for the professional classes of the City of London and was originally named after Sir Thomas Gresham, a celebrated Elizabethan merchant who founded the Royal Exchange.

The rooms with historical features and antique furnishings add personality and formality to any meeting. The boardroom is a grand and impressive space with mahogany wood panelling and a formal boardroom table. With a variety of spaces available over 6 floors, the venue can accommodate from 2 to 120 guests. The grand boardroom seats a maximum of 40.

The London Capital Club has an established reputation in the city. Your client will know you mean business with a traditional handshake if you set up your meeting here. With rooms available to cater for private dining, you can manage that all important business over lunch without being in earshot of the public. There’s a very nice bar to retire to when your meeting reaches its conclusion.