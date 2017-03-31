5 Blogs on Leadership Entrepreneurs Must Read in 2017

Well known and highly respected entrepreneurs and business leaders around the world share their wisdom every day via blogs. If you’re currently managing a business, or plan to lead your own team one day, I highly recommend for you to read their blog posts and put them into practice. The big question is: Where to start?

Our friends at Aurora University’s Online MBA program share the following 5 blogs deserve a spot in your bookmark’s leading into 2017 and beyond.

1. HBR (Harvard Business Review)

HBR’s leadership section has everything a team leader needs to know for leadership success. Here you’ll find helpful articles on leadership from contributors who’ve worked in every industry imaginable including startup founders, business/marketing consultants, and other leaders of industry.

The article available stretch back through years of the publication’s near 100 year history, including current events, sales, management, HR, ethics, and much more. If you’re not currently a subscriber, HBR allows you to read 4 free articles every month.

Recommended Reading on HBR:

Jon Maner researches the science of motivation, and contributed this post about how all good leaders need to employ two different management styles, dominance and prestige, to most effectively lead their teams.

Dr. Sunnie Giles is a coach, leadership consultant, and organizational scientist who shares this post detailing how 195 leaders across 15 countries answered the question “What makes an effective leader?”

2. Inc.com

There are many articles and videos included in the Inc.com leadership section. Some content is exclusive to their online platform, while plenty of offline magazine content has been uploaded to the site as well. The company has been around since 1979 and has a strong global reputation for helping managers grow their businesses.

On Inc., you’ll find a wide variety of entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and other various experts contributing their business leadership knowledge. Browse through topics like boosting productivity, being more creative, growing your business, current events, and much more in the area of growth, development, and leadership.

Recommended Reading on Inc.com:

Lolly Daskal is the president and CEO of Lead from Within, a leadership consulting firm who offers this groundbreaking advice for leaders detailing 18 habits that will make you smarter.

Jessica Mah, co-founder and CEO of inDinero, offers advice to established and up-and-coming female entrepreneurs about overcoming hurdles in business such as sexism, and finding like-minded allies to help grow your business.

3. Michael Hyatt

Hyatt is former chairman and CEO of Thomas Nelson Publishers. He’s a blogger, speaker, bestselling author, and highly regarded leadership expert. Hyatt regularly blogs about leadership concepts that both educate and motivate current and aspiring leaders.

Topics include, but are not limited to innovation, communication, and getting the most out of your employees by ensuring they are educated, equipped, and motivated each and every day.

Recommended Reading on Michael Hyatt’s Blog:

Hyatt discusses how to most effectively use your team to determine priorities the company should focus on, perceived challenges to watch out for, and identifying opportunities in the marketplace

Hyatt explains 3 key lessons on leadership that can be extracted from the Chicago Cub’s 2016 World Series win, ending a 107 season drought by staying on the path and being true to their team identity.

4. John Maxwell

John Maxwell’s leadership and management site was ranked #1 by Inc. in 2014. He’s a very prolific speaker, author, and devout pastor who offers boundless content on the topic’s of leadership and team development.

Maxwell regularly offers compelling insights into how leaders can zero in on growth and prosperity through staying positive and imparting that feeling into their staff.

Recommended Reading on John Maxwell’s Site:

In this post on the ten commandments of confrontation, Maxwell lays out how to confront and correct a failing team member in the most positive way possible. He insists that positivity is the only way to correct undesirable behavior if you hope to salvage the investment you’ve already made in them.

Maxwell lays out the five levels of leadership essential to growth in this easy-to-read post. Each level leads people to a new strata of their career and development, with the road ending in they themselves becoming the most effective leaders in your company.

5. Lolly Daskal

Lolly is a frequent contributor to other business-focused websites like Fast Company and Inc. Her leadership firm, Lead from Within has led to her working with major and minor companies all over, including gigs as a consultant, speaker, leadership coach, author, and respected leadership blogger.

She offers leadership advice from the perspective of behavioral psychology principles (her specialty), and delves into topics like developing as a leader, dealing with conflict, communication tips, and grooming employees to be the best they can be.

Recommended Reading on Lolly Daskall’s Blog:

In this post, Lolly identifies listening as the most effective skill to being a leader. Being she’s a behavioral psychology proponent when it comes to leadership, you can imagine Daskall has plenty of tips to offer on the topic of effective listening.

Daskal outlines 5 things a leader can never recover when they make a big mistake including missed opportunities, employee trust, and most importantly, time – ultimately underlying the importance of never making the same mistake twice.

