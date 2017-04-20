Blogging for Better Business: How to Offer Quality Content on Your Website

Blogging is an interesting beast. Many small business owners don’t see the value in adding their voice to an already crowded world of internet content, especially if they’ve never blogged before. Selecting blog topics, and then applying SEO tactics and finding the time to actually craft a quality post can be daunting — to say the least — and that doesn’t even take into account the actual writing part.

In this day and age, business owners must understand the critical role content plays in their marketing strategy. Here are some tips for helping you get on the right track toward content marketing success.

Get Your SEO Together

A lot of what makes a post actually perform well doesn’t so much lie in the writing, as much as it lies in actually doing the work to make your whole website more appealing to Google. The titles, tags, keywords and meta descriptions for all website pages, from your about page to your home page, all play a role in whether a blog post will get seen. Using the right blend of SEO strategies can help Google rank new blog posts higher. Additionally, you can increase the effect by linking to other credible pages–both on your own website, and others that are relevant to your audience.

Additionally, you’ll want to avoid using any blackhat tricks designed to boost search engine rankings. If you are caught trying to buy your way to the top or outsmart Google, you will be penalized. Just ask eBay, BMW, and even the BBC.

Understand What Makes a Piece, Well, Work

Sometimes, even the best writers don’t fully understand why one post tanks and another takes off. Good content should be informative, authoritative and easy to read. Be sure to proofread blog posts carefully, as bad spelling and grammar can distract users from your credibility.

In terms of tone, business owners and bloggers need to be aware of how they are communicating to their audience. While you might have a highly technical product, demonstrating your expertise doesn’t mean you need to use the biggest words you know. Conversational language is best–you can use contractions and address the audience as though you are speaking to them directly.

Establish Your Brand’s Unique Voice

The tone you use is one of the most important components to your content strategy. It should speak to your audience, as well as the products or services you have to offer. If you’re in the financial services industry, a conservative, authoritative voice is probably your best bet. If you’re selling organic snacks, you’ll probably want a casual, upbeat tone. Once you’ve figured out your brand’s voice and how to talk to your audience, stick with it. Consistent branding will eventually help you grow your brand. If you need help with this, a good blog writing service can be a tremendous boon.

Establish Yourself as an Authority in Your Industry

Even if you are operating in a very specific, niche industry, there’s still competition to attract users and provide value to your reader base. Readers are naturally going to be more likely to share content if it provides a high value to them. Answer the questions readers are looking for, and they will come back, again and again, to see what else you’ve got to say. If you’ve started a business, you likely know a lot of about the industry you’re operating in.

Content exists for the purpose of building trust with the consumer. Talk about your company’s history and achievements, and if possible try to get some third-party endorsements of your business. All of these things add up to authority. Share your stories and be authentic.

Don’t Forget to Use Pictures

People are visual creatures, and as a result are much more likely to read your content and click around on your site if you give them something to look at. Break up the space with relevant photos or infographics, so people aren’t left staring at a wall of text. Remember, while images are important for creating a winning blog, don’t go overboard. Give users some white space here and there so they don’t feel claustrophobic.

Make it Easy for People to Use Your Website

From creating clear and informative blog posts to making sure people understand how to buy your products, as well as how much your offerings will cost them, a user-friendly experience will help you make sales. Make sure each page of your website (blogs included) make it clear how consumers can get in touch with you, as well as how to read more of your content.