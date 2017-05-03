3 Quick Legal Marketing Tips for Today’s Small and Solo Firms

If you represent a solo or small law firm that’s irked by saturated advertising on behalf of your bigger competitors, you’re certainly not alone. After all, it can be a bit unsettling to drive by billboard after billboard or listen to radio ads from your established competition when you’re struggling to snag new clients.

That being said, the majority of lawyers represent smaller firms with fewer than ten staff rather than giant practices. Therefore, the key to marketing success as a small firm isn’t a brute-force advertising attack, but rather smart marketing online.

Opportunities for law firms to make themselves known and connect with their communities are nothing new; however, the game has most certainly changed given to rapid changes in the worlds of social media, SEO and content marketing over the past few years.

Even though you probably have plenty on your plate already, small firms can find success via Internet marketing minus the bloated budget. By spending your time wisely and following these tips, you can put yourself on the path toward more clients without having to worry about the price tag.

Use Software to Save Time

When it comes to marketing, time is money. Although small firms certainly don’t want to blow out their budgets, they also need to understand that effective Internet marketing requires efficient time management. Small firms and solo practices should strive to save as much time as possible throughout every avenue of their firms and not solely marketing.

This means taking advantage of tools such as legal case management software to step into the digital age and focus on growing your practice rather than wasting time. Similarly, email autoresponders and social scheduling software are wise marketing investments for lawyers who don’t have the bandwidth to take on every aspect of their practice’s marketing by themselves.

Make Sure That You Have a Niche

Marketing yourself as a one-size-fits-all lawyer that can take on the world might seem like a good idea on the surface; however, this immediately puts you at a distinct disadvantage versus your competitors. This is especially true when it comes to SEO and your on-site content.

Think about it: while you realistically can’t hope to rank for “Chicago lawyer” in Google over time, you could potentially tackle long-tail keywords such as “best Chicago DUI lawyer” with some highly targeted content. Honing in on a particular legal niche doesn’t box you in, but rather makes it easier for your potential clients to find you.

Supercharge Your Social Presence

Your clients are spending tons of time on social media, but the question remains: are you?

It’s no secret that social media can represent a massive waste of time if you aren’t careful. Therefore, your practice should focus on the following on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter:

Making yourself accessible by responding to client queries on a regular basis: bear in mind that many clients would rather reach out via social versus a contact form on-site

Regularly share your on-site content and articles, meanwhile boosting other relevant legal content (think: case studies or legal statistics your audience may find shocking)

Encourage your clients and on-site traffic to follow you via social: frame such a connection as an easy way to get in touch with you and to make personal connection with your clients

Effective legal marketing can indeed be tricky, especially for smaller firms. Focus first and foremost on managing your time and keeping realistic expectations: an actionable grounded approach to growing your practice will always be better than just hoping that clients come to you.