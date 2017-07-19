How SEO Attracts Organic Traffic

One of the best ways to save money on internet marketing is to design a website that attracts users from many different angles. Search engine optimization (SEO) is the bridge between content and followers. You simply incorporate optimization techniques in your blogs and other writing. The goal is to attract as much organic traffic as possible by creating long lasting content.

How SEO Saves Money and Generates Leads

Part of what makes SEO worthwhile is that if you invest the time and effort into optimization strategies, the ROI will be large in the long run. If you are unable to do the work yourself, you can hire Houston based search engine optimization services to craft the content for you. Content must be updated regularly on the site as well as the social media profiles that promote the content.

SEO saves money because it brings you followers that would have ordinarily cost money to acquire through advertising. If your blogs use strong titles with relevant keywords and the content is authoritative and comprehensive, it can get high rankings in search results. Google prioritizes niche blogs that present unique expertise. The more you share this deep content on social media, the better chances it can catch the attention of new followers.

How You Can Create Unique Content

If you are not sure how you can fill up your website with original content, there are many approaches that will help tell your story. Written text is what search engines index, although it always helps to include colorful photos since they are shared the most on social media. Video interviews and video product demonstrations have become very popular. Online reviews, especially on video, are extremely useful in accelerating consumer purchasing decisions.

It’s important to make sure your site is mobile-friendly since mobile devices have become a big part of the modern shopping experience. Google’s mobile search rankings now prioritize sites designed for mobile users. Part of making mobile connections online through search engines is offering simple CTA buttons on your pages.

Online sales depend on building a sales funnel, in which your content is crafted to give plenty of information that leads down a path to the purchasing process. Landing pages must be designed to look attractive and contain or link to deeper information about the product.

How to Avoid Getting Buried Online

If there are already many sites that sell the same products and you do not use unique content to describe it, the site can get lost in the shuffle. That’s why it’s best to plan strategies for building unique content. You can get your followers to participate by creating surveys that yield a wide selection of responses. You can also publish customer feedback on your product pages and at the bottom of your interactive blogs.

Keywords are what drive SEO techniques that boost search rankings. Check the keywords in your titles on Google and find out how much competition you have. If you are competing with millions of sites for the same ideas, you’ve got to add more of a niche to your content, such as a specific geographic location. Adding the current year to your content may help it rank higher when people use it as a search term. You can keep the title for historical purposes or update it every year.

The use of analytics will help you rethink your marketing strategies. The key is to analyze your conversion rate and other relevant statistics to get a feel for how people use your website. By tracking the following elements you can learn how to optimize your SEO and content strategies.

most popular web pages

number of site visitors per user

average time spent on the site

geographic regions where users originate

bounce rate – people who leave after visiting one page

most popular page sections

time of day for most traffic

Refining Your SEO Techniques

SEO takes time to kick in, but if you do it properly it can pay off for many years. Once you have the most authoritative pages about your topics online, high rankings can be everlasting. It’s important to remember that Google uses over 200 factors to rank websites and it’s impossible to know all them. But it’s also important to mostly focus on content quality and the most relevant SEO tips.

Your site can be fueled with endless leads if you build your content with sound SEO tactics in mind. Either invest your own time into inbound marketing or get help from experienced experts.