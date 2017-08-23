How to Start a Web Hosting Business

One of the best ways to make money online is to start a web hosting business. Business owners have realized the need to have professional websites in the modern world of connectivity. If you offer reliable and affordable web hosting services, you can reach hundreds and even thousands of clients.

One major advantage of offering web hosting services is that you can get clients from any location in the world. How do you get started? Here is a beginner’s guide to web hosting to help you set up your business.

Select the right reseller hosting plan

The best way to start your web hosting business is by buying a reseller hosting plan. Reseller hosting refers to a service that gives you wholesale server resources. You can then split the resources into different hosting plans for your clients. Your choice of a reseller hosting plan will determine the quality and price of your hosting services. Hence, it is important to buy the server resources from a reputable company.

You increase your profit margins by purchasing a comprehensive hosting plan. In addition, you can access amazing discounts when you buy serve resources in bulk. Evaluate all the features of the hosting plan before making payments. Remember that the reputation of your business will depend on the reliability of the source of your hosting plan.

Do a background check to ensure that you are working with a reliable company. Read online reviews from previous clients to determine the credibility of the hosting plan provider. You may pay a higher price for a reliable reseller hosting plan but you will assure your clients of high-quality hosting services.

Distinguish your hosting plans

The market for hosting services is highly competitive. You need to differentiate your services to attract clients. Consider your experience when looking for the right reseller hosting plan. Your potential clients are making similar considerations when choosing a hosting service. Your hosting services should meet the client’s needs. One way to distinguish your hosting plans is by sizing them different from your competitors.

Another method is to offer freebies to your clients. Combine your hosting plans with free web-based services. Some of the services that you can offer include website creation, internet marketing, and programming among others. Most of the clients who shop for new hosting services need professional help in building and marketing their websites. You can offer free SEO services for a limited period.

Offering freebies does not mean that you should incur higher costs than your sales. You can find creative ways of adding the price of these services into the cost of the hosting plans. Alternatively, you can include free tools in the hosting for the clients to use to build their professional services. Offering in-built free tools will save you the time of doing the manual for your clients.

Brand and promote your hosting services

You need to establish a unique brand in the market and promote your business. Your business name, logo, and marketing messages must communicate professionalism to your clients. Ensure that you listen and respond to your client’s inquiries from the start. Your customer service must stand out from the initial stages of your business. Some of the reseller hosting plans in the market allows you to include your business logo in the customer’s control panel.

With a customized control panel, you differentiate your services and establish a unique brand for your business. You can also get free advertising credits depending on your choice of a reseller hosting plan. Some plans give you credits to promote your business on social media and search engines. You can promote your services directly or through the advertising credits on Facebook, Yahoo, Google, and Bing among other platforms.

You need a professional website to promote your brand and services effectively. Effective SEO strategies are necessary including the right choice of keywords to promote your website. A professional, updated, and responsive website helps you to build trust in your existing and potential clients. Test different marketing strategies to get the word out about your hosting services. Expand the marketing and SEO strategies that give the best results in terms of new clients and visitors to your business website.

Takeaway

We have provided a beginners guide to web hosting. However, it takes commitment and much effort to build a successful business. Be willing to invest your time and resources in the business until it works. Utilize all the resources and tools available online to promote your business. If you apply the right skills and stay committed, you will establish a competitive brand in the market. Expanding a client base is easier with a reputable and trusted brand.