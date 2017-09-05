How Technology is Changing the Medical Industry

Technological advances have revolutionised the medical industry in recent years. In addition to providing new treatment and therapies, new forms of technology have provided more accurate diagnostic tests and earlier screening procedures.

Technology has also led to an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures available. By providing medical professionals and surgeons with new tools and equipment, many cosmetic procedures, such as lips fillers, Botox injections or a hair transplant by Longevita, have better results than ever.

Increasing patient safety

Whenever any type of medical procedure is carried out, the patient’s safety is of paramount importance. Prior to a treatment being arranged, a full health assessment should be carried out to ensure that the patient is a viable candidate. In addition to this, immediately before a treatment or procedure is performed, the patient should be subject to certain tests to ensure that they are not at risk of developing complications.

The latest scanning equipment, for example, can be used to confirm whether anything is present within the patient’s body which could complicate the planned surgery. By using advanced technology to identify potential issues, surgeons can reduce the risk of a complication occurring during a procedure or operation and, therefore, increase patient safety.

Using biometrics to ensure accuracy

The accurate identification of patients is vital to safety within the healthcare industry and this is something which should never be overlooked. Whilst some patients may be able to confirm their identity, this isn’t always possible. If a patient is unconscious or is groggy from anaesthetic, for example, they may unable to provide identification details or key medical information.

Traditionally, medical professionals may have used written notes to record patient information but this has its drawbacks.

Notes can easily be lost or, in worst case scenarios, be confused with another patient’s records. Clearly, the consequences of such an error could be catastrophic for both the patients and the medical provider.

Using a biometric system, however, is an effective method of monitoring patient identification and patient data. As there are features which are unique to every individual, they can be used to confirm a patient’s identity when it is necessary to do so.

Biometric systems which use fingerprint or iris identification, for example, can be ideal for use in a hospital or medical setting. As well as allowing doctors and nurses to identify the patient, the biometric system can also be used be used to access their medical records in a matter of seconds.

Saving lives with new technology

Whilst new forms of technology are enabling medics to carry out innovative procedures, they are also increasing the safety of patients. With hospitals processing hundreds or thousands of patients each day, it’s vital that they have access to reliable data management systems.

Furthermore, a biometric system could be used to allow doctors to access patient records from remote locations using mobile devices. Rather than having to refer to handwritten notes or accessing a central database, doctors and nurses can access the information they need without leaving the patient’s side.

Already increasing accuracy in patient identification and enhancing the efficacy of medical treatments, the advancement of new technology will ensure that our healthcare systems are able to provide an increased level of patient care at all times.