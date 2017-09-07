Best Ways to Stay Safe When Going on a Business Convention

Business conventions are meant to be places to learn and relax. Although a majority of them go to plan, there are steps you can take to prevent the unimaginable happening.

Read our top tips on how to stay safe when going on a business convention below:

1. Ensure and insure your health abroad

If you’re travelling to a business convention overseas, make sure you take travel medical insurance – or at least make sure that your current health insurance covers you when you’re abroad. If you do, don’t forget to bring your e111 card along to ensure you are able to receive medical treatment while abroad.

2. Evaluate the area

Before arriving at a business convention, it’s worth taking a few minutes to identify the safest route to get there, whether it be by car, by foot or on public transport. You can also identify the areas to avoid. For example, those that are easily congested during peak times. If you’re still unsure, ask at the hotel reception desk. They’ll be more than happy to discuss travel options and arrangements to make sure you arrive on time.

3. Remove your badge

Leave you ID badge at the hotel room. If it’s obvious that you have travelled to the area, you may be an easy target. It’s better to be safe than sorry! If you decide to travel with your valuable take a second official document that back ‘backup’ who you are. At the very minimum, take a copy of your driver’s license along with you.

4. Stay close to your colleagues

You’re unlikely to be travelling alone. Make sure you are both aware of the times you want to return back to the hotel so you can leave together. Even as a pair, you should prioritise looking for the quickest route to and from the hotel and convention centre and ignore those offering barbaric deals. If you find yourself alone, ask to be escorted to the nearest mode of transport and do not walk alone – especially at night.

5. Keep an eye on your drink

If you leave your drink unattended, even for a few seconds, don’t go back to it. Some people spike drinks for the pure joy of it. Don’t be caught out, throw it away and get another one.

6. Identify your escape routes

No matter if you are in a meeting room or guest room, subconsciously make note of the closest exits to you so that in an emergency, you know exactly where to go. Emergencies can happen at any moment, so you’ll need to take precautions just in case one should occur. It may be late at night and you might not have a choice but to run out quick. Leave your shoes and warm clothing close to your bed to quickly chuck on if you find yourself in an unfortunate situation. If there is a fire, be sure to check outside the door first before leaving and finding yourself in a plume of heat and smoke.

Takeaway

Most of the time business conventions are safe places used to connect with business leaders within your industry and profession. Despite the numerous practices in place to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable time, make sure how you can stay safe outside of the conference hall by taking into account our top recommendations.