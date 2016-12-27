9 Awesome Apps Every Small Business Owner Should Be Using to Increase Productivity

When it comes to running your own business, or getting one started, it’s going to take a lot of hard work, that will require dedication, time, and patience. With that said, that doesn’t mean you can’t use tools to help make managing your small business a little more effective.

Here are 9 awesome apps that will help you manage your time and increase your productivity while managing your small business. We’ve broken them down into two sections: iOS compatible and those that are compatible with both iOS and Android.

iOS

When you use LogMeIn, you can access important documents, files, and information that’s on your PC or Mac on your iPhone or iPad. The app is great for business owners who are on the go and need to access those files when you’re away from your main computer.

This is a great app that helps business owners get motivated to get things done. The premise of the 30/30 app is it features two timers, one 30-minute timer signifies working hard, and the other 30-minute timer is used for procrastination. You can tailor the pattern and set the times to suit your specific work routine better.

A big part of being a small business owner is having to really wow your clients with an impressive presentation. With this app, you can do that by turning your iPad into a 3D mobile scanner. You can scan something and view it as a rotatable, 3D figure that can be sent to organizations that can turn it into a 3D printable format.

If you are in a business where you charge hourly for your services, you will get a lot of use out of this easy-to-use app, as it records billable hours in the workday and then you can use that data into invoices and reports.

With this app, you can search for contacts based on memorable facts about said contact. For example, if you met someone who has a great elevator speech, you can put that as a way to remember someone instead of having that awkwardness that comes when you can’t remember their name. It’s pretty useful, to say the least!

iOS/Android

1. LucyPhone – iOS | Android

So much of a business owner’s time is spent on hold while waiting to be connected to customer service. You can get around that with this app! All you have to do is look up the desired customer service number in the app. It will then patch you through, where you’ll almost inevitably be placed on hold. When that happens, press ** and it will disconnect you. Once a customer service representative answers, you two are connected.

2. Evernote – iOS | Android

Forget using the notepad that comes with your smart device! Evernote allows you to store pictures, websites, audio, PDF files, notes, and so much more. Essentially, this app is like a Filofax but so much easier to use. This is a definite must-have organizational tool for small business owners who have a lot of things to take care of on any given day.

3. Docusign – iOS | Android

As a business owner, you’re probably going to have to sign a lot of paperwork and documentation. Simply click on the document link that is provided in your email message to open the document that needs your signature. There is a signing process that you have to follow and then just click the “confirm signature” option. After the signature has been confirmed, you and everyone else that is involved in the process will receive confirmation that the document was signed.

4. Basecamp – iOS | Android

With the Basecamp app, you can collaborate with everyone on your team in a single-view platform that links to any project that your team may be working on. You can keep track of files, milestone dates, tasks, and a discussion panel that lets you communicate with team members. The app can also handle scheduling and back up your data on a daily basis. If your device doesn’t originally support the platform, you can use the browser on your phone to sign into the app’s web portal.