Doorstep Loans Replaced by Online Loans in the UK

Personal loans are the most preferred type of bad credit unsecured loans when all other options fail to work. You have a poor credit rating, and presently you can do nothing about it. But you do need a flexible loan plan that not only makes the funds available within 24 hours but also makes it possible for you to improve your credit score. This happens when you make the repayments on time because of the flexibility of the repayment schedule and reasonable interest rates.

What are doorstep loans?

Doorstep loans are the most popular type of personal loans in the UK. When you apply for a doorstep loan, an agent from the firm arrives at your door to discuss all possible solutions to get you out from a difficult financial situation. These loans come with a personal service that you keep receiving till the entire amount of loan has been repaid. The agent will come to you for collecting the loan repayments once a week till the whole amount has been paid off.

Doorstep loans can only be provided by authorised lenders in the UK who are registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). You should, therefore, work with only credible brokers like BadCreditSite to avail this service. More information on doorstep loans and how they work can be found at https://www.badcreditsite.co.uk/doorstep-loans/.

Doorstep loans are popular, but…

While doorstep loans can be a great option to have an expert help you to get out of a difficult financial situation, they can be characterised by very long procedures. You are first required to wait for the agent to arrive at your place. Then in a face-to-face meeting, you have to reveal everything about your financial life from a bad credit score to how it occurred and possible alternatives to arrange for finances for emergency needs.

Not everyone is comfortable when it comes to confrontations especially in the matters of money. At times you want the procedure to be extremely transparent with complete privacy. If this is the case, you may want to check out the best alternative to a doorstep loan, known as an online loan in the UK. Such a loan is also called payday or salary loan and in some cases a 2-minute decision loan because it gets approved almost instantly and the funds are transferred to your bank account within 24 hours.

Why are online loans better alternatives?

This simple and quick application procedure has made online loans very popular in the UK in recent years. There are flexible repayments schedules associated with these types of loans so that you can do the calculations way in advance and avoid any further financial pitfalls. The interest rates are also reasonable, and there are no fees and hidden charges involved. The best thing is, your credit rating is not checked, and there is no guarantee required of a person who has a good credit score. So, all you need is a computer and simple calculations in your head to apply for such a loan online. The rest is handled by the broker.

Doorstep loans can prove to be great in a few situations, but they are quickly being replaced by online loans in the UK because of the many benefits of the latter. First off, you only need to show that you have a full-time job and a decent salary so that the broker would know that you will be able to repay the loan. Also, you need to be at least 18 years old to avail this service as well as a UK resident having a working bank account in your name. That’s it! There is no other information that you need to give to the broker, not even your credit score!

You can get your hands on huge loan amounts of up to £3,000 within minutes when you apply for such a loan. You get to choose your repayment period choosing from 3 months to 24 months depending on your requirements. When comparing different plans, you can see the representative APR and total repayable amount to finalise a plan. Once you have chosen your plan, you can contact the broker and have it finalised to receive the payment in your bank account within the next 24 hours.

Takeaway

Online loans may be better than doorstep loans, but as always, you need to understand what you’re putting yourself into. Know your risks, and take these kind of loans when there are no better alternatives in term of APR and total repayable amount.